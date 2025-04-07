Akhil6: Akhil Akkineni returns to movies after 3 years; to unveil title glimpse on April 8, 2025

Akhil Akkineni is all set to make his return to cinema after a span of three years. The actor was last seen in Agent, co-starring Mammootty, with the official glimpse of his next set to be unveiled on April 8, 2025.

In a post shared by the actor himself, he penned, “With all my heart… Presenting it to you all tomorrow. #Akhil6.” The poster, which showcased just two hands, featured the tagline, “No War Is More Violent Than Love,” hinting that the film could possibly be a romantic actioner.

While more details about the new venture are yet to be revealed—including the full cast—the official glimpse is set to drop on Akhil's 31st birthday, making it a special treat for his fans.

On the film front, Akhil was last seen in Agent, directed by Surender Reddy. The film was based on a story by Vakkantham Vamsi, with Reddy developing the screenplay. It was bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and Rambrahmam Sunkara.

The film follows the journey of a young man who dreams of becoming a spy under the guidance of his idol. In an unexpected turn, he’s entrusted with a high-stakes mission to capture a dangerous criminal threatening global safety. His transformation and pursuit of the mission form the crux of the story.

Starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in lead roles, Agent also boasted an ensemble cast including Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, Denzil Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

The film’s music and background score were composed by Hiphop Tamizha, with a single track contributed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Released in 2023, Agent received mixed-to-negative reviews and unfortunately failed at the box office. The film is currently available for streaming on SonyLIV.

