The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8 Twitter Review: Fans Flood Finale With Mixed Feedback 'This Season Was Weaker'

The White Lotus has once again delivered a jaw-dropping finale that left fans around the world buzzing with theories. As soon as the episode hit the screens, discussions on the quality of the finale were all around. As it happens in this Mike White creation, each season, the series deepens its exploration of privilege, identity, and human vulnerability, and season three may be its most chilling yet. Here is what the reaction on Twitter, now X, looks like for The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8.

Online, fans reacted with both shock and awe. “White Lotus Finale!!! I need to digest! I need to process what I just saw!” tweeted @DrCorriel, quoting lines like, “Can’t I just be rich for 5 f’ing minutes?” and “He’s your father, he told me.” User @randommiyy praised a moment from Laurie’s speech: “I don't need religion or God to give my life meaning, because TIME gives it meaning.”

Others also talked about the finale’s storytelling and emotional payoff. User @sighaboutlife wrote, “This season was weaker than the last, but that episode might be my favorite of the show.”

HBO officially renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season on January 22, 2025, ahead of the third season's premiere. This early renewal reflects the network’s confidence in the series and its creator, Mike White. Though no cast or release date has been confirmed, HBO executive Francesca Orsi has hinted that the next setting could be somewhere in Europe, continuing the show’s tradition of exotic locations.

Producer David Bernad has ruled out colder regions like Iceland and Norway, citing White’s preference for warmer destinations. Potential locations include Spain, France, and parts of Eastern Europe.

As more updates on Season 4 come out, we will be sure to reveal in this section. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

