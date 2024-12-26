Love Scout character posters: Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk look sharp in suits as CEO- secretary; SEE PICS

Love Scout is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min in the leading roles. Character posters of the leads have been released showcasing their unique personalities in the upcoming rom-com.The show's plot follows two opposite individuals who eventually start to develop feelings for each other.

On December 25, 2024, the production team of Love Scout released the office fashion of Kang Ji Yoon and Yoo Eun Ho is already turning heads. Kang Ji Yoon’s wardrobe strikes the perfect balance between formality and casual elegance, reflecting her role as a competent and charismatic CEO. In meetings, her refined suits highlight her authoritative presence, while her more relaxed business attire adds a relatable and approachable dimension to her character. Despite her high-ranking position, Kang Ji Yoon’s style remains practical, resonating with viewers.

Meanwhile, Yoo Eun Ho’s outfits emphasize his impeccable charm and polished persona. His tailored suits range from soft blue tones that highlight his gentle allure to classic browns and timeless black-and-white combinations. Each ensemble not only complements his character’s flawless image but also enhances his appeal, making his looks as captivating as his on-screen persona.

The plot of the series follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and successful CEO of a headhunting company who devotes all her energy to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive industry. Despite her professional achievements, Ji Yun is utterly clueless when it comes to managing her personal life.

Enter Yoo Eun Ho, her secretary, who takes care of almost everything for her. Unlike his boss, Eun Ho is kind, well-mannered, and deeply considerate of others. A single father, he is also remarkably skilled at parenting and housework, creating a sharp contrast between his grounded nature and Ji Yun’s work-focused life.

Love Scout will premiere on January 3, 2025, and air every Saturday and Sunday. Are you excited about the show?

