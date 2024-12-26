BTS’ Jin hilariously abducts J-Hope for an important mission in RUN JIN Episode 15

BTS' Jin's solo variety show, RUN JIN, has released its 15th episode, and it is filled with playful shenanigans from the artist. This time, the K-pop star joins forces with bandmate J-Hope, and they do many fun activities. The duo is naturally funny whenever they appear together, keeping the fans laughing throughout.

On December 25, 2024, episode 15 of Jin's ongoing solo variety show, RUN JIN, aired, featuring the BTS member alongside his bandmate J-Hope. He was unexpectedly whisked into filming for the show, joining Jin for a day packed with activities and meals meticulously planned by Jin himself. While J-Hope was left astonished by the spontaneity, Jin’s joy in orchestrating the chaos provided plenty of laughs.

Despite the surprises, J-Hope appreciated the time spent together, snapping photos to share with BTS members in their group chat. He also revealed he follows Run Jin closely, recognizing all previous guests and adding a heartfelt touch.

In a humorous twist, the duo’s day ended with a surprise of its own. Instead of the planned military-style training for J-Hope, they found themselves participating in a zombie-themed escape game at an abandoned hospital. Discovering the unexpected change, Jin playfully admitted, that he had been tricked too and bursting into laughter.

Jin recently released his highly anticipated solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The record features a total of six tracks: Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Notably, Heart on the Window is a collaborative track with Wendy of Red Velvet. Showcasing his artistic flair, Jin also designed the album cover for Happy himself, adding a personal touch to the project.

Jin originally debuted as a K-pop idol in 2013 as a member of the globally renowned group BTS, alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist first stepped into the solo music scene in 2022 with the release of his single The Astronaut. After completing his mandatory military service on June 13, 2024, Jin made his first public appearance during FESTA 2024 to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary.

