Love Scout character posters: Lee Jun Hyuk brings calm to Han Ji Min’s stormy life in upcoming romantic comedy

Love Scout is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min in the leading roles. Character posters of the leads have been released showcasing their unique personalities in the upcoming rom-com.The show's plot follows two opposite individuals who eventually start to develop feelings for each other.

On December 18, 2024, new character posters were released of the lead cast, Lee Jun Hyuk as secretary Yoo Eun Ho and Han Ji Min as CEO Kang Ji Yun. Each poster highlights the defining traits of these characters. Kang Ji Yoon is a driven CEO who leads the headhunting company People’s with an unwavering focus on results. Her philosophy is simple: ‘Only those who deliver results deserve their pay.’ However, her relentless dedication to work has left no room for personal life, making her someone deeply in need of care and balance.

Meanwhile, Yoo Eun Ho is the quintessential secretary who excels beyond the workplace. With a talent for cooking and managing a household, honed through years of parenting experience, Eun Ho is perfectly suited to handle his often chaotic boss. His nurturing demeanor adds a touch of humanity to Ji Yoon’s high-pressure, isolated world. Beyond his secretarial duties, he acts as a dependable problem solver for the employees and he is a perfect counterpart to Ji Yoon’s relentless ambition.

The plot of the series follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and successful CEO of a headhunting company who devotes all her energy to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive industry. Despite her professional achievements, Ji Yun is utterly clueless when it comes to managing her personal life.

Enter Yoo Eun Ho, her secretary, who takes care of almost everything for her. Unlike his boss, Eun Ho is kind, well-mannered, and deeply considerate of others. A single father, he is also remarkably skilled at parenting and housework, creating a sharp contrast between his grounded nature and Ji Yun’s work-focused life.

Love Scout will premiere on January 3, 2025, and air every Saturday and Sunday. Are you excited about the show?

