TXT’s song Blue Hour achieves 200 million views, their first MV to reach the milestone

TXT, the popular K-pop group, has achieved 200 million views for the song Blue Hour. It becomes their first track ever to do so, adding to the list of achievements by the boy band. However, the group has announced recently that they will be taking a long break during the holidays.

On December 18, 2024, TXT’s Blue Hour music video has officially surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, marking a significant milestone as the group’s first MV to achieve this feat. Originally released on October 26, 2020, at 6 PM KST, it took four years, one month, and 21 days for the video to hit this impressive benchmark. The song serves as the title track of their album minisode1: Blue Hour.

On December 10, 2024, BIGHIT Music released an official statement announcing that TXT will be taking a long break following their appearance at the Golden Disc Awards 2025 on January 5. The group will conclude the activities of 2024 and will halt all group and solo activities. The members will be spending the holidays with their loved ones and taking much-needed rest. However, the group promises to return with more exciting content in 2025.

Watch the Blue Hour music video:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, formed by BIGHIT Music, consists of five members, which include Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. On March 4, 2019, they officially made their debut with the EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star.

They received commercial success with the album and became one of the emerging artists in K-pop. Moreover, they are also the first Korean boy band invited to headline and perform at one of the biggest and most happening music festivals, Lollapalooza.

The group has recently made their comeback with the album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. Additionally, they held their third world tour, ACT: PROMISE, kicking off the first show at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, from May 3, 2024, to May 5, 2024.

TXT released their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, which includes a total of six songs, including the lead single, Over the Moon, as well as Heaven, Danger, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven. With a total of 1,217,880 copies sold, the album became the group’s fourth consecutive release to sell more than 1 million copies on its release day.

