Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok is in the midst of an ongoing controversy over his security team’s various violations. A few days ago, the security team of the actor was seen shining a flashlight at fans, who were trying to take pictures of the actor at South Korean Incheon International Airport. However, ordinary citizens were also present at the airport, and their gesture was considered insensitive.

Byeon Woo Seok's security team faces human rights complaint

On July 14, 2024, a South Korean news outlet reported that an online user was claiming to have filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea regarding the controversy surrounding actor Byeon Woo Seok's security firm for excessive security measures.

The user stated that, given the current controversy over actor Byeon Woo Seok's security team, they had determined this to be a human rights violation under the National Human Rights Commission Act and filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission through the National Petition Service. They also posted a screenshot showing that the complaint submission to the National Human Rights Commission was completed.

Moreover, it was also noticed by netizens by going through videos from the days that the team was closing the entrance of the terminal and even went as far as to check the boarding passes of the passengers. However, the CEO of the actor’s security team spoke to the media outlet My Daily and assured that the measures were taken in accordance with the airport team’s guidelines.

Advertisement

The head of security explained that the gate control was done because there was a rush of people. To prevent accidents, they coordinated with airport security for preventive measures, who suggested temporarily switching the automatic door to manual mode. Regarding the checking of lounge passengers' tickets, the representative said that it was done to avoid congestion and inconvenience to lounge users.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Following Byeon Woo Seok’s success with Lovely Runner, the actor held his first-ever Asian fan meeting tour titled Summer Letter. The locations that are part of his Asian tour include Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Previously, the actor appeared in K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and more. Some of the movies he worked on include 20th Century Girl, and Midnight Runner, among others.

ALSO READ: 'JK changed my life': BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN dancer Brian Puspos celebrates Seven’s release anniversary; see here