'JK changed my life': BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN dancer Brian Puspos celebrates Seven’s release anniversary; see here

BTS’ Jungkook released Seven on July 14, 2023. The song became a massive hit, soaring high on music charts across the globe. Since its release, on July 14, 2024, his smash-hit solo completed 1 year. Brian Puspos, who danced alongside the K-pop idol in the performance video has shared a precious picture with heartfelt lines.

Brian Puspos celebrates 1 year of Jungkook's Seven release

On July 14, Brian Puspos took to his Instagram and shared a picture and a few clips featuring Jungkook from the set of Seven’s performance video filming.

“JK changed the world and my life on this day last year”, the dancer wrote, extending his utmost gratitude towards the BTS member for having him in the performance video. He further celebrated “Happy Seven anniversary”, marking 1 year since the song’s official release.

See Brian Puspos’ Instagram update here:

More about Jungkook's Seven

Seven (feat. Latto) is a pre-release track from Jungkook’s first solo album GOLDEN. The song alongside a cinematic music video was unveiled on July 14, 2023. The following day, a performance video was also released.

Seven comes in three different versions, a clean, an explicit, and an instrumental one. The song explores a combination of diverse rhythm, atmosphere, and melody.

From UK Garage to acoustic guitar, the addictive sound swiftly synchronizes with Jungkook’s sweet vocals, enhancing the overall quality. On the other hand, his synergy with rapper Latto brings out the liveliness of this track, making it a massive hit.

Advertisement

Seven stayed atop Billboard Global 200 and Hot 100 for many weeks, demonstrating the singer’s global influence. Recently, it became the first song by an Asian soloist to have exceeded 1.7 billion streams on Spotify and the official music video has also surpassed 400 million views on YouTube.

Here's Seven's performance video:

Catch up on Jungkook's latest activities

Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service, which he enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside bandmate Jimin. The duo is likely to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

On the work front, on June 7, the Golden maknae released a new solo Never Let Go, as the song for BTS FESTA 2024, marking the group’s 11th debut anniversary on June 13. His last official solo album GOLDEN was on November 3, 2023. Fans are looking forward to a new solo release from the hitmaker following his return.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa takes on ROCKSTAR challenge with fans at pop-up store in Seoul; pulls valued gift