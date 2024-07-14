Byeon Woo Seok’s security team issues apology for over-protecting controversy at airport lounge

Byeon Woo Seok, the Lovely Runner famed actor who has created a certain wave of popularity among fans has been the talk of the town in recent times. The actor’s security team was not long ago criticized for overprotecting him at an airport lounge.

Byeon Woo Seok’s security team has now issued an apology for the mishap and showed regret for making civilians uncomfortable.

Byeon Woo Seok’s security team apologizes for excessive protection at airport lounge

As it happened a while ago, Byeon Woo Seok’s security team became the recipient of criticism for over-protecting the actor at a prestigious airport lounge. The incident was filmed by a fan and posted online, where it was noticed that the security detail of the Lovely Runner actor shined a flashlight on a person sitting in the lounge.

It was understood that the bodyguard went a little too far to protect the actor, as most of the people in the lounge were not fans but just normal travelers. Since light sensitivity is an important matter, using it in an indoor area was criticized.

Soon after the over-protecting incident became a full-blown controversy, Byeon Woo Seok’s security team’s CEO issued an apology to the Korean media outlet News1, expressing regret over the whole mishap.

In the apology, the CEO accepted that the situation was handled rightly by Byeon Woo Seok’s security detail and there was no need for over-protection there. He assured everyone they do not operate like this.

The CEO added that as they have been in this line of work for years now, they are mindful not to cause displeasure, make any civilians uncomfortable, or disregard fan interactions.

The CEO assured at the end that needed steps and education would be done so that this does not happen again and it had happened without them meaning for it to.

He explained that the popularity of Byeon Woo Seok has risen considerably which needs them to be on their toes all the time to prevent any mishaps. The CEO promised more careful steps will be taken in the future.

Know Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is one of the biggest rising stars in the South Korean industry. He is best known for the K-dramas Strong Girl Nam Soon, Moonshine, and Record of Youth and movies Soulmate and 20th Century Girl.

