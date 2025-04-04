Viola Davis Says Playing Action Hero in G20 Brought ‘Levity’ in Her Life; Reveals Why She Didn’t Want Serious Roles

Viola Davis is a celebrated EGOT winner known for her dramatic performances. However, her latest action thriller, G20, couldn’t be further from her previous work. In an interview with The Times of London, the actress defended her choice, saying that not everything should be about winning an Academy Award.

“I wanted to do something that families could watch together — something popular,” Davis added.

The Woman King actress has earned numerous accolades, but her most historic win was the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She became the first Black woman to receive that honor for her performance in the ABC series How to Get Away With Murder. Davis has secured four Oscar nominations and won once for Best Supporting Actress in Fences. She has also won two Tony Awards, among countless other honors.

Davis revealed that she’s been wanting to return to “fun” roles for quite some time. When she was asked to play an “ass-kicking American president” in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming film, she couldn’t turn it down. She replied, “Hell yeah! I needed some levity in my life.”

G20 follows President Danielle Sutton (Davis), who faces a dire situation after terrorists take over the G20 summit. Now, she must rely on her governing and military experience to defend her family, her country, and the world, according to the official synopsis.

The actress continued to express her excitement for having played a full-blown action hero. She added that the opportunity would have made her six-year-old self “squeal” in excitement. The actress has been challenging the essence of her character while promoting the film.

Earlier this week, Davis touched down in London for the film’s photocall at Trafalgar Square. She wore a stunning black leather two-piece featuring a halterneck top and slouchy trousers, paired with black boots. She emboldened her look with a red lip and deep blush.

G20 will be released on Prime Video on April 10.

