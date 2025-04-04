Emily in Paris: Ashley Park Teases Season 5; Says She Hopes For Gabriel's ‘Happy’ and ‘Romantic’ Ending

Ashley Park is gearing up for her return as Mindy in the new season of Emily in Paris. The makers announced the return of the show in September 2024, shortly after season 4 was released on Netflix.

In conversation with People Magazine, the actress shared that she is highly anticipating her return to her popular character as Emily’s best friend. Park shared that the cast will begin shooting for the new episodes in the summertime.

While in talks with the media portal, the actress revealed that while she could not spill much about the storyline and twists that the audiences will witness in the new season, she is hoping for Lucas Bravo’s character to have a happy ending.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared, "Let me tell you, I am highly anticipating Emily in Paris.” She further revealed, “It's gonna be summertime and it's gonna be in Europe, but I don't even know what country at this point."

In the last season, the fans of the show were hit with a twist as Emily was headed to Rome and got a new love interest before the character finally confessed her love for Gabriel. Collins’ and Bravo’s characters have been quite on-again-off-again throughout the seasons.

Furthermore, speaking about what the fans could expect from the new season, Park revealed, “I wish I knew what was gonna be happening next, but the writers, you know, they kind of write as we go, and they see how the stories open up.”

The actress also claimed that she was looking forward to shooting in the summer, as it was “hard for her to film in the winter last time.”

Meanwhile, the actress shared that she is rooting for Gabriel to have a happy and romantic ending. She said, "I surely hope for Gabriel, rooting for my character, that he will get a happy, happy, romantic ending. He deserves to be loved."

All seasons of Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix.

