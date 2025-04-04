Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's theatrical comeback nets Rs 3 crore; hopes for better trajectory in 2nd weekend

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Sikandar marks the first collaboration of superstar Salman Khan and Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss. Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it has become the talk of the town since its release. The highly anticipated movie failed to meet expectations in the first week. Now, all eyes are on the second weekend. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama has added Rs 3 crore to its total business.

Sikandar Earns Rs 3 Crore On 2nd Friday

With no improvement in its business, Day 6 turned out to be dull for Sikandar while maintaining an ultra-low run. Salman Khan-starrer collected Rs 3 crore on the second Friday. The mass action drama earned Rs 83.75 crore in the five-day-long first week.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the recently released film has collected a total business of Rs 86.75 crore net in India so far.

Net India Collections Of Sikandar Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 8.5 crore Day 5 Rs 4.75 crore Day 6 Rs 3 crore Total Rs 86.75 crore

Sikandar's Reception, Expectations, And More

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, and others, Sikandar has received poor word of mouth, which has affected its performance at the box office. It should have earned better, in fact, double of its current earnings.

Despite being aided by movie offers, Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture has been struggling to gain momentum. Notably, the makers recently facilitated cinegoers with BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offers, which will end tonight.

Sikandar now eyes on touching the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Had it not received poor reception, Salman Khan's comeback movie would have fared better, considering his massive fanbase across the nation.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

