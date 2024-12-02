Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon announced as host for 2024 SBS Drama Awards

Kim Hye Yoon, the South Korean actress who rose to fame with The Lovely Runner has been confirmed to host the SBS Drama Awards 2024. It is the first time that the actress will be the MC for an award ceremony, adding to her massive popularity following her role in Lovely Runner.

On December 2, 2024, it was reported by the South Korean news outlet Star News that Kim Hye Yoon will be hosting the upcoming SBS Drama Awards 2024. Soon after, the actor’s agency, Artist Company also confirmed the news and issued the official statement “It is true that Kim Hye Yoon will be an MC for the 2024 SBS Drama Awards.” The actress will make her debut as a drama awards host, with veteran Shin Dong Yup reportedly co-hosting alongside her. This marks his eighth consecutive year as an MC for the event since 2017.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye Yoon has chosen the SBS drama I Am Human from Today as her next project. The series follows the romance between an eccentric gumiho who avoids kindness and men out of fear of becoming human and a self-absorbed star soccer player. The Monday-Tuesday drama is currently in production and slated for release next year. The cast includes rising young stars such as Lomon, Lee Si Woo, and Jang Dong Joo, alongside Kim Hye Yoon.

Moreover, Kim Hye Yoon held her first-ever fan meeting titled for her fans Hye-ppiness across various cities such as Seoul, Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei, Taiwan, Macau, and more. She became extremely popular with her role as Im Sole in the 2024 K-drama Lovely Runner alongside Byeon Woo Seok.

However, the actress began her career in 2013 with a supporting role in Samsaengi and appeared in the crime drama Bad Guys the following year. Her breakthrough came shortly after her portrayal as Kang Ye Seo in the hit drama Sky Castle, a role she won over 200 auditionees. The performance earned her the Best New Actress award at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Kim Hye Yoon later starred as the lead in Extraordinary You, receiving accolades at the MBC Drama Awards. In 2021, she delivered a critically acclaimed performance in her first film lead, The Girl on a Bulldozer, winning multiple prestigious awards.

