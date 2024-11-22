‘Many of us are...’: RIIZE’s Anton addresses Seunghan’s departure from group during MAMA Awards 2024 speech

Seunghan’s sudden departure from RIIZE has caused much speculation and has become the most talked-about topic in the industry. Following his exit, the members addressed the situation in their own ways and most recently Anton cryptically mentioned it in the MAMA Awards 2024.

On November 22, 2024, day one of MAMA Awards 2024 took place the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. RIIZE attended the event and performed a cover of NCT 127’s Kick It followed by other songs. Moreover, the group won the award for Favorite Global Performer Award (Male). The members gave speeches after wining it in their languages and Anton took the opportunity to address the audience in English.

Anton began the speech with a celebratory note, leading the audience in wishing member Sohee a happy birthday. He expressed deep gratitude to fans, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout a challenging year. Referring to recent events involving Seunghan’s departure from the group, he stated, "Many of us are aware of what’s happened," but emphasized the group’s commitment to working hard and growing together. He thanked the company, their families, and fans, promising to always strive for the best and to strengthen the bond between RIIZE and BRIIZE.

In August 2023, Seunghan of RIIZE faced controversy when photos surfaced online showing him kissing a teenage girlfriend in a motel, which caused a stir among fans. Additionally, a video of him smoking, taken before his debut, further fueled the issue, as many found his behavior inappropriate despite being of legal age. These incidents led to protests and backlash, particularly from Korean fans, which contributed to his temporary hiatus from the group.

On October 13, 2024, Wizard Production announced that Seunghan had officially decided to leave the group following the public backlash and he also posted a handwritten letter explaining the situation. The singer revealed that after carefully reflecting on the situation, he made the decision to leave the group permanently to avoid causing any further harm to his former members. He explained that he didn’t want his return to negatively impact the relationship between RIIZE and their fans, BRIIZE.