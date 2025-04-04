Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and more mourn the 'biggest asset' of the fraternity

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Legendary actor Manoj Kumar passed away this morning, April 4, at the age of 87. Soon after the news of his demise surfaced, Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar, among others, mourned his demise with emotional messages.

On April 4, Akshay Kumar took to his X and shared a monochrome image of Manoj Kumar. He penned an emotional note expressing his love for the late actor as he wrote, "I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti."

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt's special posts

In a statement shared, Aamir Khan stated, "Manoj Kumar was not just an actor and filmmaker; he was an institution. I have learned so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes, which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Ajay Devgn shared a still from his film and stated, "Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family’s journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema’s golden history."

He further made a special mention of his films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, and Kranti, hailing them as "national emotions." He mentioned that Kumar’s "creative genius, unwavering patriotism, and storytelling depth set a benchmark that very few have matched."

"As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar - a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father’s journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me. Your legacy, Manoj ji, is eternal. Om Shanti," he wrote on a concluding note.

In addition to this, other Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Hansal Mehta, Farhan Akhtar and Subhash Ghai, among others, shared special messages to mourn his demise.

According to ANI, Kumar passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 4.03 am.

