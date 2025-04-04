Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's film remains steady but at VERY LOW LEVELS on 2nd Friday

Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Sikandar arrived in theaters on March 30, 2025, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The film stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The mass action drama has entered its second weekend. Sikandar now hints at a steady run at very low-levels in morning trends.

Sikandar Maintains Steady Hold But At Very Low Levels In Morning Trends

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar started its journey on Sunday at the box office. The action drama collected Rs 70.5 crore in the opening weekend. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer ended its first week while earning a business of Rs 84 crore. It is now moving forward with the second week.

Going by the morning trends, Sikandar has maintained a steady hold, however, it is still running at very low levels on the sixth day at the box office. The latest actioner is slowly inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. It will be the first milestone of AR Murugadoss' latest directorial during its theatrical run in India.

Sikandar Lags Behind Salman Khan's Last Release, Tiger 3

Sikandar has been a decent performer at the box office. However, it should have performed better in the first week, considering it is headlined by superstar Salman Khan. As of now, Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture is lagging behind the net business of Salman's last release, Tiger 3.

If we compare the opening weekend business of both the movies, Tiger 3 earned Rs 137.75 crore during the first three days of its release. Meanwhile, Sikandar stood at Rs 70.5 crore in its first weekend.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is expected to touch Rs 200 crore in its full run. We still have to wait and see if Salman Khan's latest movie can make it there. Sikandar marks Salman's theatrical return as a lead after two years. He appeared in cameo roles in movies like Singham Again and Baby John last year.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

