Aditya 369 re-release: Fans celebrate Nandamuri Balakrishna’s iconic time travel film in theaters; WATCH

Aditya 369, India's first time-travel film, has returned to the big screens today, April 4. As the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Telugu sci-fi movie re-releases, fans have rushed to cinemas to relive its magic. If you're planning to watch it in theaters, you can check the experiences shared by netizens on social media.

Taking to X, fans expressed their excitement as Aditya 369 returned to the big screen and praised Nandamuri Balakrishna’s commanding screen presence. Many described his appearance as mesmerizing and his energy as unmatched.

Moreover, the restored print quality of the film received appreciation, with audiences calling it "top-notch." At Prasads Cinemas, the much-anticipated re-release created a buzz as fans geared up to relive the classic on the big screen.

Viewers described the occasion as a grand celebration, referring to it as a festival for Balayya fans. They expressed admiration for his timeless charm and also called his presence on screen a "true blessing."

Take a look at their reactions below:

The story of Aditya 369 revolves around Professor Ramdas, who invents a time machine, while art thief Raja Varma plans to steal a rare diamond from the Vijayanagara Empire. During a school trip, Kishore witnesses the theft but is not believed. Krishna Kumar, who saves Kishore, accidentally activates the time machine with Hema and a constable, landing in 1526 CE.

They meet Emperor Krishnadevaraya and uncover the diamond’s divine power. After escaping a conspiracy, they travel to 2504 CE, witnessing a post-apocalyptic future. Returning to 1991, Krishna Kumar defeats Raja Varma, leading Ramdas to abandon the project.

Aditya 369 is directed and written by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, with dialogues by Jandhyala. Produced by S. Anitha Krishna and presented by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mohini in lead roles. The cinematography is handled by V. S. R. Swamy and Kabir Lal, while Gowtam Raju takes charge of editing. On the other hand, the film's music is composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja.

