Melo Movie: Park Bo Young, Choi Woo Shik, more confirmed to star in upcoming slice-of-life by Our Beloved Summer writer

Melo Movie is an upcoming romance comedy which will be starring Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, And Jeon So Nee. Anticipation runs high as the star cast will be coming together for this drama and moreover, this drama has been written by Our Beloved Summer's writer. Our Beloved Summer is a 2022 romance drama that tells the story of a high schooler couple and follows them to their adulthood. The drama is shot in documentary style in parts as the two had featured in a viral documentary together. The young couple breaks up and becomes mature as they try to face their new realities.

Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, And Jeon So Nee confirmed to star in Melo Movie

On February 22, Netflix released the pictures from the script reading session of their upcoming romantic comedy Melo Movie. Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, And Jeon So Nee will be taking the lead roles in the drama. The caption reads, 'Ambiguous youth when one wants to love, wants to dream, they became inspiration for each other in their movie-like moments.'

More about Melo Movie

Choi Woo Shik takes on the role of an actor turned critic, Ko Gyeom, who meets Park Bo Young, who plays an assistant director Kim Moo Bi, on a set of a movie. Moo Bi dreams of becoming a director one day. She always wanted to work as a part of the crew as she wanted to follow in her father's footsteps. Ko Gyeom wishes to watch all the films that have ever been made in the world. Both share the same interests and love blossoms between them.

The drama has been written by Lee Na Eun who is known for writing Our Beloved Summer which starred Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi. Oh Choong Hwan who is known for Castway Dive, Hotel Del Luna, Big Mouth, Start-Up and more will be directing the project.

