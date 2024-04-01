Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik spotted filming for upcoming rom-com Melo Movie, scheduled for 2024 release

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik's anticipated 2024 K-drama, Melo Movie, has commenced filming, with the duo recently spotted together on set. Melo Movie is a slice of life romantic-comedy featuring Park Bo Young, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Jun Young, and Jeon So Nee. The drama, confirmed to air this year, promises an exciting blend of romance and humor.

Melo Movie has started off filming with Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young

Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young were captured on set, filming their roles in the upcoming Netflix K-drama. The duo appeared relaxed and cheerful, dressed casually, hinting at the down-to-earth and calming vibes of this slice-of-life series. The meticulous filming process was observed as the cast played out their scenes in their respective outfits while the staff filmed them. With the star-studded cast and the writer of hit K-drama Our Beloved Summer which also starred Choi Woo Shik, expectations are soaring for the upcoming storyline.

In Melo Movie, the plot delves into the lives of young individuals accustomed to masking their struggles with a pretense of strength and resilience. Despite their wishes to experience love and fulfill their dreams, they find themselves worn out and drained by the constant hardships they face.

Advertisement

More about Melo Movie

Choi Woo Shik takes on the role of Ko Gyeom, an actor turned film critic who has a deep passion for movies and dreams of watching every film ever made. He's intrigued by Kim Mu Bee, whose name sounds like "movie," and is curious to know more about her, much like he is curious about the laws of romance films.

Park Bo Young portrays Kim Mu Bee, who joins the film industry out of curiosity stemming from her distraught relationship with her father, who prioritized films over her. Despite her desire for a quiet life, meeting the eccentric Ko Gyeom brings unexpected changes in her life.

In addition to Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young will portray the character of Hong Si Jun, an unknown composer who prides himself on his genius.

Meanwhile, Jeon So Nee will take on the role of Son JuA, Hong Si Jun's ex-girlfriend and a scriptwriter. Despite its initial somber impression, the drama promises a comical romance, and Director Oh Choong Hwan, known for works like Castaway Diva, Big Mouth, and Start-Up, will helm the production, ensuring an engaging viewing experience.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Melo Movie: Park Bo Young, Choi Woo Shik, more confirmed to star in upcoming slice-of-life by Our Beloved Summer writer