Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik starrer film Wonderland announces first teaser release on April 23; details

Wonderland, an upcoming South Korean sci-fi fantasy film directed by Kim Tae Yong, unveils its first teaser on April 23. Starring Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, and more, the story delves into a virtual world where reunions with lost loved ones are made possible through artificial intelligence.

Wonderland to reveal its first teaser on April 23

Excitement builds as the highly anticipated South Korean sci-fi fantasy film Wonderland gears up for its first teaser release on April 23. Directed and written by Kim Tae Yong, the film stars a stellar cast including Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, and more.

Set in the virtual world of Wonderland, the story revolves around a simulated realm where individuals can reunite with lost loved ones through artificial intelligence. With its unique premise and talented ensemble, Wonderland promises to captivate audiences upon its release.

More details about upcoming star-studded movie Wonderland

Wonderland promises to whisk audiences away on a mesmerizing journey into the realms of sci-fi and fantasy. Directed by Kim Tae Yong, the film stars a stellar ensemble cast including Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and Tang Wei. Set in the titular virtual world, Wonderland offers a unique premise where individuals can reunite with loved ones through the marvels of artificial intelligence.

At its core, the film explores profound themes of love, loss, and the human longing for connection. As characters navigate the simulated landscape of Wonderland, they grapple with the complexities of relationships and the boundaries of reality. Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy portray individuals seeking solace and closure as they yearn to reconnect with their cherished ones, one in a vegetative state and the other deceased.

Adding depth to the narrative are the performances of Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik as coordinators of Wonderland, facilitating the poignant reunions within the virtual realm. Tang Wei's portrayal as a woman in her 40s further enriches the emotional landscape of the story.

The production of Wonderland has been a labor of love, with director Kim Tae Yong returning to the director's chair after nine years. Filming commenced in April 2020, with meticulous attention to detail evident in the stunning visuals captured in locations such as Paju and Jeonju.

Wonderland is set to captivate global audiences upon its release. While Netflix will handle international distribution, the film is slated for theatrical release in South Korea and China in June 2024.

