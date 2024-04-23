Wonderland teaser: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum communicate in stimulated world mediated by Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi
Wonderland is an upcoming science fiction film starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Tang Wei. The movie is set to premiere on June 5.
Wonderland is a much-awaited South Korean film featuring Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Tang Wei. The release date for this upcoming film has been confirmed and is set to hit South Korean theatres this summer. The story revolves around a simulated reality in which people who are unable to communicate with their loved ones in the real world, can do so. Here is a look at the latest teaser of Wonderland.
Wonderland teaser starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Tang Wei
On April 23, the teaser of the film Wonderland was released. Along with the teaser, the release date was also confirmed to be June 5. The teaser clip introduces the concept of the film. Park Bo Gum narrates that in Wonderland, people can meet their loved ones that they had to say goodbye to. One can meet their close ones anywhere and at any time. Lastly, he asks, "Would you like to start Wonderland?"
More about Wonderland
Wonderland will be premiering on June 5 in South Korea.
Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Tang Wei take on the main roles. Wonderland tells the story of a stimulated universe in which people can communicate with the loved ones that they have lost. Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi's characters mediate and control the events that take place in Wonderland. Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum play a couple but after Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma, Bae Suzy chooses to join Wonderland.
Squid Game actor Gong Yoo will be making a guest appearance in Wonderland.
The film is written and directed by Kim Tae Yong who has also worked on projects like MAD BAD SAD, If You Were Me 4 and On the Road, Two.
