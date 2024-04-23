Wonderland teaser: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum communicate in stimulated world mediated by Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi

Wonderland is a much-awaited South Korean film featuring Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Tang Wei. The release date for this upcoming film has been confirmed and is set to hit South Korean theatres this summer. The story revolves around a simulated reality in which people who are unable to communicate with their loved ones in the real world, can do so. Here is a look at the latest teaser of Wonderland.

Wonderland teaser starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Tang Wei

On April 23, the teaser of the film Wonderland was released. Along with the teaser, the release date was also confirmed to be June 5. The teaser clip introduces the concept of the film. Park Bo Gum narrates that in Wonderland, people can meet their loved ones that they had to say goodbye to. One can meet their close ones anywhere and at any time. Lastly, he asks, "Would you like to start Wonderland?"

More about Wonderland

Wonderland will be premiering on June 5 in South Korea. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Tang Wei take on the main roles. Wonderland tells the story of a stimulated universe in which people can communicate with the loved ones that they have lost. Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi's characters mediate and control the events that take place in Wonderland. Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum play a couple but after Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma, Bae Suzy chooses to join Wonderland.

Advertisement

Squid Game actor Gong Yoo will be making a guest appearance in Wonderland.

The film is written and directed by Kim Tae Yong who has also worked on projects like MAD BAD SAD, If You Were Me 4 and On the Road, Two.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Park Eun Bin to reunite with Extraordinary Attorney Woo director in superpower series penned by MCU’s Stan Lee?