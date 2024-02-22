K-pop group TWICE is gearing up for their comeback with brand-new music this month. They have been constantly releasing teasers for their upcoming album, creating anticipation among fans. On February 22, 2024, at midnight KST, the group released the second video teaser for the release of the new music video from the 13th mini-album, YOU-th.

TWICE's teaser for music video Sparkle One

The second teaser trailer for the upcoming music video and title track, Spark One, from the album YOU-th, showcases the members in a delightful setting where everyone is sparkling, just like the name suggests. Each member is wearing a costume with glitter, which makes them shine bright, embracing the essence of the concept. The eight-second teasers include part of the main chorus of the song and the members dance to the tune in an intricate choreography.

However, the first video teaser suggests that the main idea of the music video does not surround a blissful time but deals with themes of heartbreak and suffering. As the members pick themselves up from the slump, with the help of each other, they continue to appreciate life once again. The storyline of the title track suggests that it includes a message revolving around friendship and platonic love. As the tough times arrive, they stand for one another to get through them swiftly.

Advertisement

Previously, TWICE pre-released an English track called I Got You, which contains a similar subject matter. In the music video, the members are seen sailing, but suddenly they encounter a storm. The storm represents the hardships of life, and they pass through it together by facing the danger right ahead. They act like each other’s support system and anchor through the difficulties.

Watch Sparkle One teaser

TWICE upcoming album release date and future activities

The upcoming album, You-th, is set to premiere on February 23, 2024, at 2 pm KST. The album, along with the music video for the title track, will be released. Moreover, the group is also set to perform on the Today Show, where they will sing Sparkle One live for the first time.

Advertisement

The concept of the album also reflects the actual relationship between the members. During any tough circumstance, they are seen standing beside each other. Apart from Sparkle One and I Got You, the album will consist of four more songs, which will serve as the B-side tracks. The songs are Rush, New New, Bloom, and With You. They also follow the initial concept and display different aspects of their relationship.

