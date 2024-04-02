Park Bo Young wraps up filming for upcoming drama Light Shop with Ju Ji Hoon; shares gratitude post

Park Bo Young is all set to make her comeback to K-drama land with Light Shop, a star-studded drama that will explore a compelling narrative wrapped in fantasy. The filming schedule already kicked off weeks ago.

Park Bo Young shares gratitude post following wrapping up filming for new K-drama Light Shop

On April 2, Park Bo Young took to her Instagram and shared a few photos from the set, expressing gratitude towards the team of Light Shop. Her surprising update hints that she had wrapped up her filming schedule for the drama.

Check out Park Bo Young’s new Instagram update:

Know about Park Bo Young's upcoming drama Light Shop

Meanwhile, Light Shop sparked considerable attention with its intriguing narrative that will tell a gripping chronicle of living and dead whose world meets through a mysterious lamp shop.

The drama will boast its narrative with a telnet influx of Park Bo Young and Kingdom actor Ju Ji Hoon in lead roles. In addition, actor Bae Sung Woo, actress Kim Seol Hyun, Lee Jung Woon, Kim Min Ha, Shin Eun Soo, and more will be featured in pivotal roles, adding depth to the storytelling.

This webtoon-based drama has been penned by Kang Full, who helmed Han Hyo Joo starrer series Moving (2023), and Kim Hee Won who also took part in that series has taken on the directorial leadership for Light Shop.

Though an official release date hasn’t been release yet, the drama will premier as a Disney+ original series.

More about Park Bo Young's journey as a Korean actress

Meanwhile, with this upcoming drama Park Bo Young is making her return to the small screen since Daily Dose of Sunshine, which aired in 2023.

Over the years, the actress has proved her potential, establishing a strong foothold as a luminary in the Korean film and television industry. Her global popularity received a significant surge after her hit K-drama Strong Girl Bong Soon (2017), where she starred as the lead alongside actor Park Hyung Sik.

Her acting skills are further witnessed in Oh My Ghost (2015), On Your Wedding Day (2018), Abyss (2019), Doom at Your Service (2021), Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023), and more.

In 2024, she will also appear in Netflix's original rom-com drama Melo Movie, alongside A Killer Paradox actor Choi Woo Shik. The 34-year-old actress has been in the industry for over a decade now and continues to thrive further with her unmatched talent.

