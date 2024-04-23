Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik and more seek happiness from technology in character stills for Wonderland

Fans are getting ready for the highly anticipated South Korean film Wonderland’s release. Starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei, this star-studded movie is set to dazzle audiences.

ACEMAKER MOVIEWORKS has just announced that Wonderland will hit theaters on June 5. Along with this exciting news, they've also released new character stills featuring the lead cast to amp up the anticipation.

Character stills of Wonderland featuring Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy and more

Wonderland delves into the narrative of people utilizing the Wonderland service. This innovative platform enables users to reconnect with their deceased loved ones via video calls, reconstructing them through artificial intelligence. With a stellar ensemble including Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik, the film promises an intriguing exploration of technology and human emotions. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The latest teaser for Wonderland paints a picture of bliss as the characters flash bright smiles in various settings while engaging with the Wonderland service. The poster exudes warmth and joy, capturing them holding up their phones, likely during a heartfelt video call with their dearly departed ones. These character stills serve as a preview, hinting at the rich narratives awaiting viewers, further fueling anticipation for the film's release.

Advertisement

Check them out below-

More about Wonderland

Accompanying the character stills, the teaser for Wonderland has also been released, offering a glimpse into the film's premise. Park Bo Gum takes on the role of narrator, introducing the concept of the Wonderland service.

He explains that within Wonderland, individuals can reunite with their deceased loved ones, transcending the barriers of time and space. With an important question, he prompts viewers, "Would you like to start Wonderland?" The newly unveiled teaser is created akin to an advertisement for the Wonderland service, emphasizing the ability for those who have lost loved ones to "reunite anytime and anywhere."

Watch the teaser below-

Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei headline the cast in key roles. Wonderland unfolds a narrative set in a simulated universe where people can reconnect with lost loved ones. Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi's characters serve as mediators and overseers within Wonderland. Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum portray a couple, but when Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma, Bae Suzy's decision to join Wonderland takes the story in a new direction.

Gong Yoo, known for his role in Goblin and Squid Game, is set to make a guest appearance in Wonderland. The film is penned and directed by Kim Tae Yong, whose portfolio includes works such as MAD BAD SAD, If You Were Me 4, and On the Road, Two.

Wonderland is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 5 KST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bae Suzy, BTS, IU, and more: 11 Korean celebrities who are honored with national titles by fans