Park Bo Young reveals how she became 'friends' with Choi Woo Shik in new hilarious clip; Watch

Park Bo Young's charm has worked its magic in various K-dramas, solidifying her status as one of South Korea's top actresses. Her recent portrayal of a kind-hearted nurse in Daily Dose of Sunshine further highlighted her talent.

Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik has showcased his versatility by seamlessly transitioning between villainous and romantic hero roles. The friendship between Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik is more complex than it appears, adding an interesting layer to their dynamic.

Park Bo Young made a special exception for Choi Woo Shik

Park Bo Young the actress with an irresistible charm is back to spilling fun secrets to her fans and we are all for it. In a new clip from her recent live, she spilled beans on how she became friends with Choi Woo Shik.

Park Bo Young proceeded to elaborate on her background, mentioning that she was born in the early 90s, which naturally led her to have more friends who are 89 liners. With a lighthearted chuckle, the actress playfully highlighted that Choi Woo Shik, born in March of 90, falls into this category. In accordance with the Korean age system, it is customary to show respect by using honorifics when addressing someone even if there is just a one-month age difference.

Park Bo Young also mentioned that she recalls Choi Woo Shik's birthday because when they first met, they had to figure out how to address each other. Given that the Strong Girl Bong Soon actress is technically older than Choi Woo Shik, he was supposed to refer to her as "noona" (a Korean term used by men to address older women friends, etc.).

This situation left Park Bo Young feeling conflicted, as her other friends who were younger than her by a few months called her "noona," but Choi Woo Shik was only one month younger. She was unsure how to proceed, as not being addressed as older would disrupt the age hierarchy.

Finding a solution to the whole addressing-dilemma, Park Bo Young concluded that Choi Woo Shik has a foreigner mindset since he is a Canadian. So, Park Bo Young told Choi Woo Shik that since he is a foreigner and does not follow the early-born system, she will make a special exception for him. So, Choi Woo Shik does not need to call Park Bo Young ‘noona’.

Towards the end, Park Bo Young laughing it all off said that although Choi Woo Shik is the only exception, if he has some other 90-liner friends they will not be excluded.

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik’s future activities

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik will be soon seen in lead roles in an upcoming Netflix original K-drama titled Melo Movie. Melo Movie will depict young people who have big dreams and love but are tormented with wounds from life.

