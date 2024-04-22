C-drama Our Memories accused of plagiarizing Choi Woo Shik-Kim Da Mi's Our Beloved Summer's poster styling

Our Memories, an upcoming C-drama, has made fans furious. They accuse it of plagiarizing the poster styling of K-drama Our Beloved Summer. Read on to learn more.

By Tanya Saxena
Published on Apr 22, 2024  |  07:56 PM IST |  9.6K
Our Memories poster (iQIYI) , Our Beloved Summer poster (SBS)
Our Memories poster (iQIYI) , Our Beloved Summer poster (SBS)

K-dramas have been generating much whirr among viewers as they delve into them heavily on a daily basis. But not only K-dramas; Chinese dramas or C-dramas have started garnering followers lately.

A new C-drama set to release this year has angered fans by allegedly copying the popular K-drama Our Beloved Summer. 

Fans are infuriated to know K-drama Our Beloved Summer was copied by the upcoming C-drama Our Memories

Our Memories is an upcoming Chinese drama for young people starring Lu Xiaoyu and Fang Xiaodong. When the poster for the C-drama was shared online, it triggered a heated argument among Netizens and fans. 

Our Memories was shared online a while ago, and fans have been angered by its similarities to Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi's starrer Our Beloved Summer. Our Beloved Summer aired from December 6, 2021, to January 25, 2022. 

The poster of Our Memories caught the eye when fans were so confused at first sight that they thought it was a remake. But the C-drama is not a remake. At first glance, the posters of Our Memories and Our Beloved Summer share similar tones and styling.

Both posters are set in a street with the leads against a white wall filled with foliage towards the top. The actors’ ensembles also follow a matching color palette. Fang Xiaodong is wearing an off-white t-shirt with blue jeans like Choi Woo Shik; the only difference is that the latter’s is a shirt. 

While Lu Xiaoyu also styles a white and yellow dress similar to Kim Da Mi’s white shirt and yellow jacket in Our Beloved Summer poster. Even the angles of the shot are almost identical. 

Netizens and fans found the Our Memories poster a bit amusing and called it a failed attempt to copy something perfect like Our Beloved Summer. 



Know about Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi’s recent activities

Choi Woo Shik, the popular South Korean actor, was last seen portraying an anti-hero in the thriller Netflix series A Killer Paradox alongside Son Suk Ku. He will soon play the lead alongside Park Bo Young in the upcoming romantic Netflix K-drama Melo Movie. 

Meanwhile, Kim Da Mi, the beloved actress who won hearts in The Witch Part 1 and 2, will soon play the lead alongside Son Suk Ku in the upcoming Disney+ thriller Nine Puzzles by Narco-Saints. 

Credits: iQIYI, SBS
