'Messed with wrong person': Mask Girl's Nana sues YouTuber Gu Je Yeok for accusations of offering drugs, public intimacy

Actress Nana who has worked on dramas like My Man is Cupid and Masked Girl, has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Gu Je Yeok. The social media influencer accused the idol-turned-actress of offering drugs and public intimacy. She has stressed that she will not be showing any leniency towards allegations and commenters.

In a recent video uploaded on YouTube featuring Gu Je Yeok, the social media personality claimed that actress Nana offered drugs to his friends and engaged in intimate activities with a businessman and influencer in front of others. The actress addressed the rumors herself and stated that she has filed a lawsuit and will show no leniency for the false accusations and even for the malicious commenters. She even added, 'You have made a wrong choice and I’ll show you just how wrong it was. Who are you to think you know me? You’ve messed with the wrong person.'

Meanwhile, Gu Je Yeok is also involved in a legal battle along with YouTuber Tzuyang.

Nana is a former member of the K-pop girl group After School. The group made their debut in 2009 with AH!. The Current members of the group include Raina, Nana, E-Young, Lizzy and Kaeun. Nana and the members Raina and Lizzy were a part of the sub-unit Orange Caramel who are famously known for their track Catallena.

She made her acting debut with the film Fashion King. Her latest appearance was in the Netflix drama Mask Girl. She has also starred in Oh My Landlord, The Genesis, Justice, Kill It, Into the Ring, and More.

She has been confirmed to play the main role in the much-awaited film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint which also stars Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop and more.

Her latest project was My Man is Cupid which was released in December 2023. She took on the role of Oh Baek Ryun, a kind-hearted veterinarian who is considered a beauty.

