mimiirose adds two Japanese members; set to make June comeback as seven-member group under Pocket 7 Entertainment

On the 26th of March, a representative from Pocket 7 Entertainment revealed to Xports News, "We have entered into exclusive agreements with mimiirose members Choi Yeon Jae, In Hyo Ri, Han Ye Won, Yoon Ji Ah, and Seo Yun Ju." The representative added, "mimiirose intends to stage a comeback in June as a seven-member ensemble, with the inclusion of two new Japanese members."

mimiirose is a South Korean girl group formed by Yes Im Entertainment. In 2024, the group has switched agencies and signed contracts with Pocket 7 Entertainment. Comprising five members - Han Ye Won, Yoon Ji Ah, Seo Yun Ju, In Hyo Ri, and Choi Yeon Jae - they made their debut on September 16, 2022, with their first single album Awesome, featuring the lead single Rose. The group's name, mimiirose, is a fusion of mimiimii, signifying beauty, and rose, symbolizing blooming like a magnificent rose, drawing parallels between the layers of petals and inner and outer beauty.

Some members had prior involvement in the entertainment industry. Yoon Ji Ah appeared as a contestant on the reality survival show Girls Planet 999, while Seo Yun Ju was a former trainee at A Team Entertainment and initially part of BugAboo, although she left the group before their official debut.

On July 10, 2022, Yoon Ji Ah announced her debut as a member of Yes Im's upcoming girl group, mimiirose, via her personal Instagram. The group's first public appearance was at Im Chang Jung's concert, the CEO of Yes Im Entertainment, in July 2022.

Officially debuting on September 16, 2022, with their single album Awesome, they also held their debut showcase on SBS M the same day. Their first comeback was on September 14, 2023, with their second single album Live, featuring the lead single Flirting. On November 21, 2023, the group announced their departure from Yes Im Entertainment following Lim Chang Jung's implication in stock price manipulation, leading to the termination of mimiirose's exclusive contract with the agency.

All eyes are now on mimiirose's comeback as they embark on a fresh journey with Pocket 7 Entertainment.

