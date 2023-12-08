EXCLUSIVE: mimiirose talks favorite K-dramas, love for LE SSERAFIM and emotional messages from fans
In an exclusive interview with us, mimiirose members spoke about their first comeback as a group and how have they changed since debuting in 2022.
K-pop girl group mimiirose, comprising members Choi YeonJae, Inn HyoRi, Han YeWon, Yoon JiA, and Seo YunJu, is as unique as their name. Debuting on September 16, 2022, with the single album AWESOME under YES IM Entertainment, the quintet has moved on to their own path this year. Bringing in a load of talent and versatility as well as a strong will to succeed, the team has vowed to grow higher!
About mimiirose
Following their revelation as a new group, the anticipation was always high for the five members’ entry into the K-pop scene. With mixed opinions going around their debut, one thing was clear- the girls had potential. Thus, after a break of over a year, mimiirose returned with LIVE comprising three tracks: FLIRTING, TIPSY, and A-OK. The title track Flirting is a dance music number with an interesting music video that shows the members turning into evil little beings. The haughty presence was a first and indeed displayed their undiscovered charms to the fans.
mimiirose Interview
Following the release of FLIRTING, and LIVE on September 14, the girls sat down for a chat about their music and everything fun that goes down off-screen. Fitting the Gen Z mindset, Choi YeonJae, Inn HyoRi, Han YeWon, Yoon JiA, and Seo YunJu ensured to speak their minds and generate a laughter-filled atmosphere. The inherently go-getters departed their agency shortly after the chat, but this interview remains a fond memory for both parties.
Check out mimiirose’s full interview with Pinkvilla below.
