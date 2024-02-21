Top 10 5-member K-pop girl groups: Wonder Girls, Red Velvet, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, NewJeans, and more

K-pop girl groups with 5 members have undeniably made a significant mark in the global music scene, entertaining audiences with their infectious tunes, mesmerizing choreography, and diverse talents. From the iconic Wonder Girls to contemporary sensations like ITZY, these all-female ensembles have not only dominated South Korean music charts but have also garnered international acclaim. The influence of these groups extends beyond their musical prowess, with idol survival shows like Girls Planet 999 and Finding Neverland further amplifying their reach.

In this dynamic world of K-pop, five-member girl groups have stood out as powerful and influential. Taking inspiration from the iconic Spice Girls of the '90s, these K-pop girl groups, including EXID, Red Velvet, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, and others, embody a fusion of talent, charisma, and individuality. As torchbearers for future generations, these groups have the potential to inspire dreams and self-expression worldwide. This list encompasses both seasoned veterans and emerging talents, creating a harmonious blend that defines the essence of K-pop excellence.

Here’s a list of top 10 K-pop girl groups with 5 members

1. EXID

EXID, an acronym for Exceed in Dreaming, debuted in February 2012 comprising five talented members – Solji, Elly, Hani, Hyelin, and Jeonghwa. The group initially garnered attention with their debut single Whoz That Girl in 2012. However, it was the unexpected viral success of the single Up & Down in 2014 that catapulted them to stardom, claiming the number one spot on the Gaon Singles Chart. Over the years, EXID continued to impress with releases like the EP Ah Yeah (2015) and the studio album Street (2016). Despite a hiatus in Korean activities in 2019, the group remained active in Japan, marking their triumphant return in September 2022 with the release of their independent album X, celebrating their remarkable tenth anniversary.

2. Red Velvet

Red Velvet, formed and managed by SM Entertainment, is a South Korean girl group that debuted in 2014 with the single Happiness. Initially a quartet with Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy, they welcomed a fifth member, Yeri, in 2015. Known for their genre versatility, the group navigates pop, electronic, funk (red side), and 90s-inspired R&B, ballad, and hip-hop (velvet side). Their discography includes three studio albums and ten EPs, with chart-toppers like Red Flavor and Power Up. Internationally acclaimed, Red Velvet has received awards such as the Golden Disc New Artist Award and the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group. They're recognized as one of the most popular K-pop groups globally.

3. (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment in 2018. The quintet initially debuted as a six members girl group, however, currently, it consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua, following Soojin's departure in 2021. Their debut single Latata from the EP I Am marked their entry into the K-pop scene in 2018. Known for active involvement in music creation, Soyeon, in particular, has written and produced most of their songs. Achieving domestic fame with the 2020 single Dumdi Dumdi, (G)I-DLE gained recognition for chart-topping releases like Tomboy and Nxde, showcasing their success beyond major record labels. In 2023, they made history as the first indie-label act to rank on the Mediabase Top 40 Radio airplay charts.

4. NewJeans

NewJeans is also a South Korean girl group under ADOR or HYBE. They made a notable entry into the K-pop scene, debuting on July 22, 2022, with their single Attention, which swiftly claimed the top spot on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart. Comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, NewJeans stands out with their girl-next-door image and a musical style drawing from 1990s- and 2000s-influenced pop and R&B, infused with dance and club elements. Their eponymous debut EP, featuring hits like Hype Boy and Cookie, and subsequent single album OMG showcased their commercial success. The breakthrough single Ditto earned them recognition, marking their presence on international charts and garnering accolades as emerging talents in the K-pop scene.

5. LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM, a South Korean girl group under Source Music, debuted on May 2, 2022, with their EP FEARLESS, featuring members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Originally a six-member group, Kim Garam left in July 2022. Despite controversies, FEARLESS exceeded 175,000 copies on its release day and secured a win on SBS MTV's The Show. Their second EP, ANTIFRAGILE, debuted at number 14 on the Billboard 200. In 2023, they made a Japanese debut, released UNFORGIVEN, and embarked on their first tour, Flame Rises. LE SSERAFIM continues to make waves with diverse releases, including their latest EP EASY.

6. ITZY

ITZY, a dynamic South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment, debuted on February 12, 2019, with the single album IT’Z Different. The group, comprised of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, quickly garnered attention and achieved a Rookie Grand Slam by winning multiple awards in their debut year. On January 8, 2024, ITZY released their second studio album, Born to Be, accompanied by the single Untouchable. Notably, this album includes the first solo tracks for each member. The group continues to make waves and announced their second world tour, Born to Be, commencing in Seoul on February 24 and 25, 2024.

7. X:IN

X:IN, a five-member multinational girl group under Escrow Entertainment, officially debuted on April 11, 2023, with their single Keeping the Fire. Before their debut, the group had already teased their potential with the release of a single album titled Who Am I in March. The group aims to express the undefined aspects of the world through their unique colors, using the symbolic X to represent an unknown function, much like in mathematics. Unfortunately, member Chi.U departed from the group on June 8, 2023, due to personal circumstances. On July 8, 2023, Roa left the group, and two new members, Hannah and Nizz, were introduced, contributing to the ongoing evolution of X:IN.

8. mimiirose

mimiirose, a South Korean girl group formed by Yes Im Entertainment, consists of five talented members: Han Ye Won, Yoon Jia, Seo Yunju, Inn Hyori, and Choi Yeon Jae. The group made their debut on September 16, 2022, with the single album Awesome, featuring the lead single Rose. The name mimiirose symbolizes the members' inner and outer beauty, likening it to a blooming rose. Some members, like Yoon Jia, participated in Girls Planet 999, while Seo Yunju had prior experiences with A Team Entertainment and the show My Teenage Girl. mimiirose's debut showcased their talent, and they made a comeback on September 14, 2023, with the single album Live. On November 21, 2023, the group announced their departure from Yes Im Entertainment to join a new agency, marking a new chapter in their promising journey.

9. I’LL IT

I'LL-IT, meaning I Will Be It, is a promising five-member South Korean girl group nurtured under BE:LIFT Lab. The group's inception traces back to the survival show R U Next?, a collaborative effort between HYBE and JTBC. The talented members—Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha—are set to make their official debut on March 25, 2024, unveiling their potential to the world through a highly anticipated mini album.

10. Wonder Girls

Wonder Girls, formed by JYP Entertainment, was a trailblazing South Korean girl group that debuted in February 2007 with the single Irony. Initially consisting of Yeeun, Sunye, Sunmi, HyunA, and Sohee, the group achieved immense success with hit singles like Tell Me, So Hot, and Nobody. In 2009, Nobody made history by charting on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Wonder Girls as the first South Korean act to enter the chart. Despite lineup changes, with members like Yubin and Hyerim joining, Wonder Girls maintained their iconic status. Their final studio album, Reboot (2015), showcased a band-oriented concept, leaving a lasting impact on the K-pop scene. They disbanded on January 26, 2017, after a decade of groundbreaking contributions to the industry.

In conclusion, the world of K-pop has been enriched and diversified by the vibrant presence of five-member girl groups. From the iconic legacy of Wonder Girls, who paved the way for global recognition, to the contemporary prowess of ITZY and (G)I-DLE, these groups have left an unforgettable mark on the industry. Each ensemble brings a unique blend of talent, charisma, and creativity, showcasing the ever-evolving landscape of K-pop. As these groups continue to entertain audiences and reach beyond borders, they symbolize the dynamism and excellence inherent in South Korea's girl group phenomenon. The journey of these diverse groups not only reflects musical innovation but also serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring artists worldwide.

