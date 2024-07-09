MIRAE officially disbands after 3 years; Song Dong Pyo to continue in DSP Media as soloist

Boy group MIRAE, managed under DSP Media, will disband after three years since their debut. DSP Media announced on July 9 KST that the members have collectively decided to conclude their group activities after careful consideration and discussions.

On July 9, DSP Media confirmed the disbandment of MIRAE, expressing gratitude to all fans who supported the group. They officially announced the decision following extensive deliberation and discussions involving members Lee Jun Hyuk, Lien, Yoo Dohyun, Khael, Son Dong Pyo, Park Si Young, and Jang Yu Bin.

While MIRAE's group activities will cease, Son Dong Pyo will continue pursuing individual endeavors under DSP Media. The agency concluded by thanking fans once again for their unwavering support and encouraging them to continue showing love and warmth to the members in their future pursuits.

In their farewell messages posted on their official social media, each member of MIRAE shared heartfelt handwritten letters bidding farewell to their fans. Leader Lee Jun Hyuk expressed his gratitude, saying, "I learned a lot thanks to NOW (fan club name) during my time with MIRAE and am grateful for the unforgettable moments we created together." Check out the letters from the members below-

MIRAE is a 7-member boy group composed of Lee Jun Hyuk, Lien, Yoo Dohyun, Khael, former X1 member Son Dong Pyo, Park Si Young, and Jang Yu Bin. They debuted in 2021 under DSP Media and released albums titled KILLA, Splash, Marvelous, Ourturn, and Boys will be Boys. Earlier this year, they ventured into the Japanese market with their debut song RUNNING UP before eventually transitioning to pursue individual activities.

MIRAE was DSP Media's first group launch in four years, following the debut of the co-ed group KARD. The members of MIRAE were selected from contestants who participated in survival shows such as Produce X 101 and Under Nineteen.

In Korean, 미래소년 (MIRAE) translates to Future Boys. The group's logo incorporates the Korean characters that form their name. The name Future Boys reflects their aspirations to pave the way for a new era in K-pop. It signifies their mission to represent and lead the future of K-pop, making it a fitting name for a group aiming to innovate and shape the industry.

