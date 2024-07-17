Mission: Cross trailer: Agent turned househusband Hwang Jung Min joins crime detective wife Yeom Jung Ah to fulfil mission; watch

Mission: Cross is a much-awaited action comedy film which will be released this August. Hwang Jung Min, Yeom Jung Ah and Jeon Hye Jin will be appearing in the lead roles. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this thrilling project. The released poster and trailer revealed an action-packed project.

Mission: Cross poster and trailer staring Hwang Jung Min and Yeom Jung Ah

On July 17, Netflix released the poster and the trailer for their upcoming film Mission: Cross. The poster shows the main cast featuring Hwang Jung Min and Yeom Jung Ah holding hands and relying on each other while explosions are happening in the background. The caption reads, 'From a nemesis of a husband to a hot summer action ally'.

The trailer gave an insight into the daily life of the married couple. Hwang Jung Min's character takes care of the house while Yeon Jung Ah's character takes care of the criminals.

The situation changes as the husband is called for a mission and the wife becomes suspicious. They team up and become a part of an action-filled mission together.

More about Mission: Cross

Mission: Cross is scheduled to premiere on August 7 on Netflix.

The film was directed by Kim Myung Hoon who also worked on the animated film Tunnel 3D.

The story revolves around a happily married couple. Kang Moo is now a househusband but was formerly a secret agent. He keeps his past a secret from his wife Mi Sun who is a detective in the violent crimes department.

One day, a mysterious woman appears in Kang Moo's life and asks him to take up a mission. He agrees and Mi Sun suspects that her husband is having an affair. One thing leads to another and once the secret is out, the married couple teams up to fulfil the mission and protect each other.

