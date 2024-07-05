Hwang Jung Min and Yum Jung Ah announce upcoming comedy action film Mission: Cross' August OTT release in hilarious way; WATCH

Hwang Jung Min, the noted South Korean actor will be soon seen leading the action comedy film Mission: Cross alongside SKY Castle’s Yum Jung Ah. Both actors recently came together to announce that the Mission: Cross will have an OTT release in August in an amusing way.

Hwang Jung Min and Yum Jung Ah hilariously reveal Mission: Cross’ release on Netflix

On July 5, 2024, Hwang Jung Min and Yum Jung Ah came together and surprised fans with their hilarious way of announcing that their upcoming movie Mission: Cross will be released on Netflix in August 2024.

The adorable announcement from the leads of Mission: Cross previews the fun chemistry we can expect in the movie between Hwang Jung Min and Yum Jung Ah.

Watch Hwang Jung Min and Yum Jung Ah’s adorable announcement here:

Mission: Cross is a forthcoming comedy action movie that follows the story of husband and wife Kang Moo (Hwang Jung Min) and Mi Sun (Yum Jung Ah). Kang Moo is a veteran agent but he hides his past from his wife and now lives with her as a homemaker. On the other hand, Mi Sun is an ace detective in the Violent Crimes Department.

They are truly an unexpected couple who will be caught in unexpected action when an old friend of Kang Moo, Agent Hee Joo (Jeon Hye Jin) shows up at his door asking for help. He must now go back to his action days and help his friend without Mi Sun finding out the truth.

However, Mi Sun notices Kang Moo is acting strange and follows him, after which the couple is swirled in a tornado of action and crime.

Know Hwang Jung Min

Hwang Jung Min is a South Korean actor who is known for portraying a wide range of roles in super-hit movies. Some of his noted films are Deliver Us From Evil, A Violent Prosecutor, The Wailing, Hunt, The Spy Gone North, 12.12: The Day, Man In Love, and Veteran among others.

He will be soon seen leading Veteran 2 also known as I, The Executioner alongside Jung Hae In.

