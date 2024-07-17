Song Kang says he feels like season 1 was shot 'just yesterday' in surprise appearance during Sweet Home 3 event amid military service; watch

Song Kang, the famous South Korean actor who is currently serving in the military to complete the mandatory service will be soon returning as Cha Hyun Su in Sweet Home 3.

Today, during the Sweet Home 3 press conference Song Kang made a surprise appearance through a video where he shared some warm words for the fans.

Song Kang surprises everyone by making a surprise appearance during Sweet Home 3 press con, says it ‘feels like yesterday season 1 was shot’

On the morning of July 17, 2024, KST a press conference was held for the upcoming Sweet Home 3 at the JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Jongno Gu, Seoul. Sweet Home 3 stars Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si, Lee Si Young, Jin Young, Yu Oh Seong, Oh Jung Se, Kim Mu Yeol, Kim Si A and director Lee Eung Bok appeared. Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun could not join as they are both enlisted in the military.

One of the highlights of Sweet Home 3 press con was the surprise appearance made by Song Kang who is currently enlisted in the military. A special surprise video was played where Sang Kang began by saying hello and said Sweet Home 3 is going to be released soon. The actor went on to say that it “feels like yesterday when we shot Sweet Home season 1” and now they are already at the last, season 3.

In the video, Song Kang gave all the credit to the fans who have been supporting Sweet Home since day one and showering it with love. In the end, he asked the fans to continue to show love to Sweet Home 3 as well. And said goodbye by saying he would meet everyone on Netflix in Sweet Home 3.

Watch Song Kang’s special video played at Sweet Home 3 press con here:

Sweet Home 3 will be the last season of the monster thriller series and is set to premiere on Netflix for fans worldwide on July 19, 2024.

Know Song Kang

Song Kang has become one of the most loved South Korean actors, he has been showcasing his acting prowess through varied roles. He is best known for K-dramas My Demon, Forecasting Love and Weather, Nevertheless, Love Home, and Navillera.

