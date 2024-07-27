Mnet announces Planet B; reveals plans to debut global boy group like ZEROBASEONE in 2025; know details

Following the success of Boys Planet that led to the formation of ZEROBASEONE, Mnet is once again setting the stage for the next generation of K-pop stars with its global boy group debut program, Planet B. Set to air in 2025, this exciting project invites male contestants born before January 2012 to showcase their talents, regardless of nationality or experience.

Mnet is gearing up for its next big venture in the K-pop world with the launch of Planet B, a global boy group debut program. Set to premiere in 2025, Planet B kicks off with a worldwide audition call, inviting male contestants born before January 2012. This inclusive audition welcomes individual trainees, those affiliated with agencies, and even already-debuted singers, regardless of nationality or place of residence.

Starting August 10 at 10 AM KST, aspiring stars can submit their applications via Mnet’s website (mnetplanetb.net). This initiative is seen as a precursor to Mnet's next boy group survival program, potentially a follow-up to the successful Boys Planet. The 2023 season of Boys Planet led to the creation of the popular project group ZEROBASEONE, setting high expectations for what Planet B might bring.

With Mnet's reputation for producing top-tier talent and hit groups, Planet B is poised to be significant in the K-pop industry. The global search for the next big boy group promises intense competition and exciting opportunities, drawing in fans and contestants from around the world. As anticipation builds, Planet B could be the launchpad for the next wave of K-pop sensations.

More about Boys Planet boy group ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE, also known as ZB1, has rapidly ascended the K-pop ranks since their debut on July 10, 2023. Formed through Mnet's Boys Planet, the nine-member group has already achieved remarkable success. Their debut EP, Youth in the Shade, sold over two million copies and topped the South Korean Circle Album Chart.

Following this, their second EP, Melting Point, also achieved phenomenal sales, making them the first K-pop group to sell over two million copies of two albums within their debut year. In March 2024, they made their Japanese debut with the single Yura Yura (Unmei no Hana). With new music slated for release in late August and their first tour starting in September 2024, ZEROBASEONE continues to make fans proud globally.

