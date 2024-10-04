Moon Ga Young to lead legal drama Seocho-dong by W director co-starring Lee Jong Suk set for 2025 release; Report

Moon Ga Young will be joining Lee Jong Suk to lead the upcoming drama Seocho-dong, according to recent reports. She will be appearing as a lawyer who believes she can change people's lives. Moon Ga Young is known for her roles in True Beauty, Tempted and more. Anticipation runs high, as if Moon Ga Young and Lee Jong Suk do take up this project, it would be the first time fans would get to see their on-screen chemistry.

On October 4, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Moon Ga Young will be joining the cast of the upcoming drama Seocho-dong. She would be appearing as Kang Hee Ji, who is a lawyer with two-year experience at a law firm. She lives under the belief that if she changes the life of a person, she has changed the world of that person. It is a character who is lacking yet overflowing and will eventually develop into a more confident and attractive person.

Earlier it was reported that Lee Jong Suk has been offered the male lead role in the drama and is positively considering it. He will be playing Ahn Joo Hyung, a nine-year veteran of the law firm Kyungmin.

If the actor does take up this role, he will be reuniting with the director Park Seung Woo, who directed the MBC drama W. The drama production is being scheduled with the 2025 premiere in mind.

Seocho-dong is a legal drama about lawyers working at law firms.

Moon Ga Young made her debut as a child actor. She is most well known for her work in popular dramas like True Beauty, Tempted and Welcome to Waikiki 2. Her latest appearance was on the tvN drama Delightfully Decieteful.

Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2010 with the KBS drama Princess Prosecutor and film Be With Me. Over the years, the actor has been selected to be a part of projects that have been received well by the audience, like W, Romance is a Bonus Book, While You Were Sleeping and more.