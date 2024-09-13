7 Moon Ga Young dramas that are total binge-worthy treats

If you're in the mood for some versatile talent, Moon Ga Young's dramas are just what you need to binge. This talented Korean actress began her career as a child star and has since made a mark in the industry. She initially took on supporting roles in various TV dramas and films before landing her first lead role in Mimi, a mystery romance mini-series. Over the years, Moon Ga Young has worked tirelessly to establish herself in the competitive K-drama industry. A rising leading lady with extensive experience, her diverse roles in K-dramas and web series continue to captivate audiences.

Top 7 Moon Ga Young dramas to watch for star’s versatility

1. True Beauty

Cast: Moon Ga Young, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeop and Park Yoo Na

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Release year: 2021

Genre: Romance, comedy

Based on the viral 2018 webtoon of the same name, True Beauty is a K-drama that many people are familiar with. The story follows Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), a high school student who has faced years of bullying for being conventionally unattractive. When she transfers to a new school, she seizes the chance to reinvent herself and escape the relentless bullying. Her strategy? Using makeup to cover her blemished skin and chapped lips.

Her makeup becomes a shield that not only protects her from bullying but also boosts her confidence, leading to new friendships and romantic interest from Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), the most popular boy at school, and his close friend-turned-rival, Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop). However, as everything seems to be going well, the looming question remains: Will her secret be revealed and turn her life into a living nightmare?

Advertisement

Despite being a vibrant romcom, True Beauty doesn't shy away from depicting the darker aspects of bullying. While it may not be a profound piece of media, it offers a glimpse into the harsh reality of being bullied for something as unchangeable as one's appearance. One potential downside of True Beauty is that it might leave you with a severe case of second lead syndrome.

2. The Interest of Love

Cast: Moon Ga Young, Jung Ga Ram, Yoo Yeon Seok, Geum Sae Rok

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Release year: 2023

Genre: Romance, workplace

The Interest of Love is a romance drama featuring bank employees Ha Sang Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok), Ahn Soo Young (Moon Ga Young), Park Mi Kyung (Geum Sae Rok), and Jung Jong Hyun (Jung Ga Ram), each with their own perspectives on love, leading to complex entanglements. Moon Ga Young portrays Ahn Soo Young, a highly skilled saleswoman in her fourth year as a senior staff member at KCU Bank’s Yeongpo branch. She captures everyone’s attention not only with her exceptional skills as the office ace but also with her stunning beauty and charming smile.

Advertisement

However, this smile is just one of Ahn Soo Young’s ways of protecting herself as she navigates the invisible walls of the office hierarchy, using it as a mask to shield her inner self. Having adapted to a survival-focused lifestyle in a fiercely competitive environment, she views love as a fragile sandcastle, constantly at risk of collapsing no matter how carefully she tries to build it.

For the longest time, Ahn Soo Young has kept her heart guarded and shut off from others. However, her encounter with Ha Sang Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok), who persistently pursues her, brings a wave of new emotions into her life. How will this shift affect the stability of Ahn Soo Young’s metaphorical sandcastle?

3, Find Me in Your Memory

Cast: Moon Ga Young, Kim Dong Wook, Rowoon, Lee Jin Hyuk, Kim Seul Gi, Yoon Jong Hoon

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romance, thriller, melodrama

Advertisement

News anchor Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) possesses hyperthymesia, an extraordinary ability that allows him to remember every detail of his past. He encounters rising star Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young), who has intentionally forgotten some of her most significant memories as a psychological defense mechanism. As their paths cross and they fall in love, they work together to heal each other's deep emotional wounds, supporting one another as they navigate the traumas of their past.

What’s endearing about this show is the sweet yet restrained chemistry between the lead actors. The series feels authentic, with relatable characters and a plot that includes intriguing twists. The characters’ backstories are seamlessly woven into the narrative, adding depth to the story. Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young deliver a slow-burn romance that is both charming and compelling.

4. Link: Eat, Love, Kill

Cast: Moon Ga Young, Yeo Jin Goo, and more

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release year: 2022

Genre: Romance, thriller, melodrama, fantasy

A unique blend of fantasy, romance, and mystery, Link: Eat, Love, Kill tells the story of a man who suddenly starts experiencing all the emotions of an unfamiliar woman when a magical "link" reopens after 18 years. From start to finish, Link tugs at the heartstrings. The drama explores the intertwined lives of executive chef Eun Gye Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo) and his employee Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young), with Eun Gye Hoon feeling all of her emotions, from joy to sorrow and everything in between. As the plot unfolds, their connection deepens, revealing more sinister elements involving kidnapping and murder.

Advertisement

Moon Ga Young stars as Noh Da Hyun, a probationary employee at Jihwa Western Cuisine Restaurant. She openly admits to her lack of luck with men and struggles with a series of unfortunate events in her life. Despite this, Noh Da Hyun is a kind-hearted person who never harms others and faces her challenges with a bright demeanor, believing that smiles bring blessings. As she becomes entangled in a series of mysterious occurrences, she finds solace and support in Eun Gye Hoon as they tackle past and present mysteries together.

5. Tempted

Cast: Moon Ga Young, Woo Do Hwan, Red Velvet’s Joy, Kim Min Jae

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance, comedy, melodrama, youth, mystery

Loosely inspired by the Hollywood film Cruel Intentions, this series centers on playboy Kwon Shi Hyun (Woo Do Hwan) and his affluent friends who devise a cruel scheme against their peer, Eun Tae Hee (Joy). Their plan is for Kwon Shi Hyun to seduce, date, and then heartlessly dump Eun Tae Hee. Unbeknownst to her, Eun Tae Hee becomes the target of Kwon Shi Hyun's scheme and starts to genuinely fall in love with him. In a surprising twist, Kwon Shi Hyun finds himself entangled in his own game, developing true romantic feelings and clashing with his friends.

Advertisement

In Tempted, Moon Ga Young plays the ice queen Choi Soo Ji, a character driven by a desire for revenge against those who have wronged her. Misunderstood for most of her life and burdened by her mother's pressures, Choi Soo Ji spirals into a path of self-destruction. Her romantic storyline with Kim Min Jae, who plays Lee Se Joo, is a major highlight of the series. Their relationship is both sweet and compelling, with Se Joo’s unwavering devotion to the troubled Soo Ji providing a heartwarming element to the show.

6. Welcome to Waikiki 2

Cast: Moon Ga Young, Lee Yi Kyung, Kim Seon Ho, Shin Hyun Soo, Ahn So Hee, and more

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Release year: 2019

Genre: Romance, comedy

The first season follows three friends—Dong Goo (Kim Jung Hyun), Joon Gi (Lee Yi Kyung), and Doo Sik (Son Seung Won)—as they struggle to manage a failing guesthouse while pursuing their personal dreams. In the second season, Joon Gi returns alongside new characters Woo Shik (Kim Seon Ho) and Ki Bong (Shin Hyun Soo).

The best part about this drama is its relentless humor, ensuring there’s never a dull moment as the friends encounter a myriad of troubles while managing the guesthouse and chasing their dreams. With a diverse cast of female characters including Han Yoon Ah (Jung In Sun), Kang Seo Jin (Go Won Hee), Min Soo Ah (Lee Joo Woo), Han Soo Yeon (Moon Ga Young), Kim Jung Eun (Ahn So Hee), and Cha Yoo Ri (Kim Ye Won), the series infuses plenty of romance and friendship drama to keep things vibrant. It’s a must-watch that promises to bring laughter and lift your spirits whenever you’re feeling down!

7. Exo Next Door

Cast: Moon Ga Young, EXO

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romance, comedy

EXO Next Door isn’t your typical drama. This web series features none other than EXO themselves! The story follows shy 23-year-old Ji Yeon Hee (Moon Ga Young), who gets to live every fangirl's dream when EXO moves in next door. As the story unfolds, she becomes their cleaner and old childhood crushes come to light. If you’re looking for some fangirling and daydreaming to ease your loneliness, this show is perfect for you!

In EXO Next Door, Moon Ga Young plays Ji Yeon Hee, a girl who has never had a boyfriend due to her shyness around boys, especially the handsome ones. When four members of EXO move in next door, she unexpectedly starts working for them as their house cleaner. Unbeknownst to her, Chanyeol is actually a long-lost friend from her childhood. While Moon Ga Young’s portrayal of Yeon Hee bears some resemblance to her role in True Beauty, this series offers a glimpse into her early career and showcases her charm as a rookie actress.

Advertisement

The above-mentioned Moon Ga Young dramas highlight the talented actress’s charm. As a beloved figure in the acting world, her projects are often a testament to her diverse talent and appeal. With her beauty, talent, kindness, optimism, and heartwarming presence, Moon Ga Young makes every project she takes on enjoyable and eagerly anticipated.

ALSO READ: Im Se Mi set to reunite with True Beauty co-star Moon Ga Young in Black Salt Dragon alongside Choi Hyun Wook; Kwak Si Yang confirmed to join