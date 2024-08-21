‘Most unique and paradoxical’: Balming Tiger's San Yawn dishes on working with BTS’ RM for Right Place, Wrong Person

BTS’ RM released his second solo album recently, titled Right Place, Wrong Person, which was extremely well-received by the fans. The artist’s friend San Yawn also worked with him on the album and chimed in about his experiences working on it in a recent interview. The Balming Tiger's member revealed that RM is the most complex person among all his friends.

On August 21, 2024, Balming Tiger's San Yawn’s interview with SSENSE dropped and he talked immensely about his life and career. Moreover, he also talked about his experiences of working together with RM of BTS. Right Place, Wrong Person is the K-pop star’s second solo album and San Yawn contributed as the producer and creative director.

San Yawn revealed that despite his public image of being calm, composed, and intelligent, RM can also be clumsy at times. He struggles with simple language despite understanding complex philosophical texts and enjoys both quiet reading at home and late-night hangouts with friends. He found RM to be uniquely paradoxical among their friends.

Moreover, Sam Yawn also revealed that the title of the album, Right Place, Wrong Person, originated when heading to a temple to discuss an album, they were caught in heavy snowfall and reached a dead end. RM, laughing, remarked, “I think we’re in the wrong place,” which Sam Yawn noted. Later, during a meeting at HYBE, when discussing the phrase “Wrong Place,” RM suggested “Right Place, Wrong Person,” a phrase that perfectly captured the artist’s complex image and felt relatable to many.

Advertisement

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success. Currently, the rapper, songwriter, and producer is enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service and will be discharged around 2025.

Amid his service, he released the pre-recorded solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, along with the music video for the single LOST, Come back to me and Groin.

ALSO READ: Squid Game: Unleashed mobile video game based on Lee Jae Jung starrer by Netflix hits floors; WATCH trailer