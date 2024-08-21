Squid Game: Unleashed mobile video game based on Lee Jae Jung starrer by Netflix hits floors; WATCH trailer

Squid Game: Unleashed is a new mobile game introduced by Netflix Game Studio in collaboration with Boss Fight, based on the popular series Squid Game. Ahead of the show’s release of the second season, the trailer for the game has officially dropped. With a unique gameplay following a similar premise to the series, it has created much anticipation among fans.

On August 21, 2024, the trailer for the upcoming mobile video game titled Squid Game: Unleashed has dropped. The game will be based on the hit series Squid Game, where the story follows several contestants participating in contests to win a large sum of money. The gameplay for Squid Game: Unleashed will follow a similar plotline with a few more new additions.

Watch Squid Game: Unleashed trailer-

Developed by Boss Fight, it is a 32-player party royale game that brings the intense challenges of the series to life alongside brand-new trials. Players can join forces with friends or compete against others, navigating through a variety of obstacles and proving their skills to secure victory.

The game also includes daily missions and themed events inspired by the Squid Game universe, adding a dynamic and immersive experience.



Squid Game season 2 is all set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will follow where it was left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to meet his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games. It is filled with more thrills and excitement, with many twists to look forward to.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, the leader of the masked staff who orchestrates the deadly games. Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho, the desperate detective who infiltrated the game in search of his missing brother. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P and more.

