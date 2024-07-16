Mr Queen’s Kim Jung Hyun CONFIRMED to lead new K-drama Iron Family alongside INFINITE's Sungyeol

Kim Jung Hyun, the South Korean actor who is noted for his role in the romantic comedy K-drama Mr. Queen will be returning to lead a new drama called Iron Family.

Kim Jung Hyun has been confirmed to star in Iron Family alongside INFINITE’s Sungyeol. The Mr. Queen actor’s agency has confirmed that he will be joining the drama.

Kim Jung Hyun is confirmed to join INFINITE's Sungyeol in new drama Iron Family

On July 16, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Kim Jung Hyun’s agency Story J Company has confirmed that the actor has been confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Iron Family.

Story J Company in their statement said that the Mr. Queen actor has been cast for the KBS2 new drama Iron Family and asked for the support of fans and viewers. They added that Kim Jung Hyun will be seen portraying the role of Seo Kang Joo, who is the managing director of Jiseung Group.

Kim Jung Hyun will be the main male lead of Iron Family. Additionally, Iron Family is a black comedy and romance drama that follows the story of a laundry business family who have been in business for three generations.

In other news, INFINITE’s Sungyeol has also been confirmed to star as Choi Hyung Chul. He is a lieutenant at the Cheongrim Police Station who falls in love with a female police officer at his station.

Meanwhile, Soundtrack #2’s Guem Sae Rok, Choi Tae Joon, and Yang Hye Ji are currently in talks to star in Iron Family. However, no confirmations have been made yet.

Additionally, Iron Family is being penned by Don’t Dare to Dream and Wok of Love writer Seo Sook Hyang. While Iron Family will be released as the follow-up to the currently airing rom-com Beauty and Mr. Romantic and is slated to have 36 episodes.

Know more about Kim Jung Hyun

Kim Jung Hyun is a South Korean actor who has been known to give memorable performances in K-dramas like Welcome to Waikiki, Time, School 2017. The actor garnered international popularity through his noted roles in the K-dramas Crash Landing on You and Mr. Queen.

