My Dearest Nemesis poster: Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook are ready to erase history and start a new love story; SEE

My Dearest Nemesis is an upcoming South Korean series starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook in the lead roles. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, a new poster of the show has been released, featuring the main cast. The plot of the show follows two individuals who meet each other again after 16 years, igniting childhood feelings.

On January 20, 2024, the production team of My Dear Nemesis has released a new poster featuring Moon Ga Kyung as Baek Su Jeong and Choi Hyun Wook as Ban Ju Yeon. In the image, Baek Su Jeong and Ban Ju Yeon are holding figurines of their in-game characters, ‘Strawberry’ and ‘Black Dragon,’ a sweet nod to how they first met. The speech bubbles from the figurines hint that the two are still thinking about each other, adding a touch of warmth and nostalgia.

The tagline adds an interesting touch, capturing their wish to forget the awkwardness of their first love: “A new romance has arrived that will erase this wretched first love?!”

Mun Ga Young stars as Baek Su Jung, the headstrong planning team leader at Yongseong Department Store, famously nicknamed the ‘Executive Killer’ for her fearless attitude in standing up to her bosses. Meanwhile, Choi Hyun Wook takes on the role of Ban Joo Yeon, a meticulous third-generation chaebol and the head of Yongseong Department Store. Beneath his polished exterior, he hides his quirky alter ego, ‘Black Flame Dragon,’ as he strives to prove himself as a worthy heir.

The plot follows Baek Su Jeong, a hardworking and outspoken leader at Yongsung Department Store, and Ban Ju Yeon, her new boss and the store’s heir. Sixteen years ago, they first met in an online game, and confessed his feelings to her, only to face rejection. For Su Jeong, it’s a memory she’d rather forget, but for Ju Yeon, it marked his first heartbreak. Now reunited as colleagues, their clashing personalities and unresolved past spark tension and the start of a new relationship.

Based on the webtoon He’s a Black Dragon by Hye Jin Yang, the show is directed by Lee Soo Hyun. My Dearest Nemesis is set to premiere on February 17, 2025, on the South Korean network tvN.