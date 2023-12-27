My Demon's Song Kang-Kim Yoo Jung win best 2023 K-drama couple in poll, King the Land's Lee Junho-Im Yuna follow

My Demon, King The Land, Crash Course in Romance and many other K-dramas have impressed us with their romance plotlines in 2023. South Korean dramas are known for their portrayal of romance. Here is a look at the 2020 poll winners.

Best 2023 K-drama couple

My Demon: Song Kang-Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung plays a chaebol heiress and Song Kang is the demon who loses his power. Kim Yoo Jung's Do Do Hee doesn’t trust others very easily and yet falls in love with a demon. The girl who had locked her feelings up comes in contact with the demon, and the two get into a marriage contract. Both their lives intertwine, they start to change and slowly come closer.

King the Land is a romantic comedy which became a mass hit. It tells the story of a son of a big business who inevitably ends up in an inheratance war. He is a smart and intelligent man but is not so good at dating. A girl with a bright smile joind the company and as the two come across each other, romance slowly blossoms. Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah feature in the series.