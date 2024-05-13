Experts have been closely examining Meghan Markle's actions while she was in Nigeria, especially with relation to her etiquette. Angela Levin, a royal scholar and commentator, questioned the Duchess of Sussex's manners and voiced doubts about her behavior. In a recent interview with GB News, Levin expressed her opinions on a number of topics pertaining to Markle's activities and public demeanor.

Levin's remarks have provoked conversations and analysis of Markle's conduct and mannerisms, contributing to the continuous examination of her public persona. Levin's remarks highlight how meticulously Markle's activities are scrutinized, even when she is traveling abroad. Commentators and experts alike continue to analyze and evaluate Markle's conduct as she navigates her role in the public eye.

Expert Criticism: Meghan Markle's conduct at Nigerian School sparks debate and speculation

Expert Angela Levin criticized Meghan Markle for her behavior and clothing choices at the school visit in Nigeria, sparking the uproar over her actions. Levin claimed that Markle's outfit was too short for the occasion, especially since the school was a peaceful, devout place. Levin also accused Markle of being impolite, pointing out that even though two courteous girls were partaking in the chat, she seemed uninterested and preoccupied while the teacher was speaking to her.

Levin conjectured that Markle appeared bored, implying that her actions were detached and uninterested in the events. Based on this observation, Levin surmised that Markle might have withdrawn Harry from the conversation out of boredom.

Following Levin's remarks, there was more discussion over Markle's actions and public persona. Some people questioned the veracity of the charges, while others thought about how Markle's reputation may be affected. The episode highlights the extreme scrutiny that people like Markle must endure because experts and commentators frequently scrutinize and criticize their conduct. In the end, speculation and discussion have focused on Markle's behavior during the school visit in Nigeria, bringing attention to the difficulties in handling public engagements and upholding a positive public image in the face of criticism.

Recently, in a heartfelt note left in a visitor's book, Meghan expressed her gratitude to the nation. Meghan Markle expressed her gratitude to the nation in a photo that People magazine published. Prince Harry traveled to the nation with his spouse. The Duchess acknowledged the nation and referred to it as home in the visitor's book included in the photo.

“With gratitude for the support of the Invictus community. And for welcoming me home,” the writing read. The visitor’s book is located at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja. This entry was made on Friday, May 10 during her visit with Prince Harry there. Harry also made an entry in the visitor’s book. “Thank you for welcoming us to your beautiful country, together we will heal our troops,” the Prince’s message read.

Prince Harry talks about The Invictus Games in Nigeria

Prince Harry commended the nation's citizens for leveraging sports to facilitate recovery. He continued, "I'm eternally grateful to every single soul who has been injured protecting the freedoms of Nigeria and to all of you for joining the Invictus movement for Nigeria."

Harry recounted the tale of how the Nigerian team participated in the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. He described the group as small but mighty. The Prince referred to the Nigerian team as the "life and soul" of the tournament. Nigeria's chance to host the games was also discussed by the Duke. He said, “ I know there’s been an expression of interest for Nigeria to perhaps host the games in 2029.”



2014 saw the start of the Invictus Games initiative by Prince Harry. The initiative's goal is to provide wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans with a platform through sports. The games are an international multisport competition.

