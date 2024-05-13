Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted In NYC: Here's All You Need To Know About The Boardwalk Empire Star

Steve Buscemi, the actor well recognized for Boardwalk Empire, was attacked during a walk in the Kips Bay area of New York City on Wednesday, as confirmed by his publicist on Sunday, May 12. The 66-year-old, according to NBC New York, was punched in the face by an unidentified individual.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” the actor's rep told USA Today in a statement, while also informing that Buscemi is now "OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes." He, however, "is incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of [New York],” the spokesperson added.

Buscemi’s attacker fled the spot and is yet to be nabbed by the authorities.

Who is Steve Buscemi? Here’s all you need to know about the actor, writer, and director in light of his NYC assault

Born on December 13, 1957, in Brooklyn, New York, Buscemi is celebrated for his distinctive acting abilities among his peers and industry professionals after gaining prominence with films like Fargo, Pulp Fiction, and Reservoir Dogs in the early ‘90s. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In addition to a successful career on the big screen, Buscemi has had an equally successful tryst on the small screen, having most famously starred in Boardwalk Empire, for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama. His latest TV appearance came in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which wrapped its 12-season run last month.

Outside of acting, Buscemi’s efforts as a director on Trees Lounge, The Sopranos, 30 Rock, and Nurse Jackie also helped him carve a name for himself in the entertainment industry. And, to top it off, before his acting career took off, Buscemi served as a firefighter in New York City, volunteering in the aftermath of the 9/11 attack.

Advertisement

Steve Buscemi wasn't the sole victim: Co-star Michael Stuhlbarg also reported a similar incident in March while in NYC

Advertisement

Stuhlbarg, 55, who acted alongside Buscemi on the hit HBO crime drama Boardwalk Empire, was “struck in the head by an unknown object,” on March 31, per the New York City Police Department.

A homeless man, later identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel, was taken into custody for the assault. Stuhlbarg is currently acting in Patriots on Broadway. The actor, following the original plan in place, took the stage on April 1, just a day after the assault occurred in NYC.