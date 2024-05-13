The exclusive news coming from Hollywood is Lauren Graham from Gilmore Girls and Aisling Franciosi from The Nightingale have joined the cast of the movie Twinless, produced by Three Point Capital and David Permut Productions. They will star alongside Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney. Sweeney is also writing and directing the film, which follows two young men who meet in a twin bereavement support group and develop an unexpected bromance.

O’Brien and Miky Lee serve as executive producers. Alex Astrachan, Director of Development at Permut Presentations, is the co-producer. Republic Pictures holds the worldwide rights to the film.

Three Point Capital is financing the feature, with Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron, and Liz Destro serving as executive producers.

Graham: From Gilmore Girls to The Mighty Ducks – A Versatile Career

Lauren Graham is best known for her role as Lorelai Gilmore in the popular CW series, Gilmore Girls. She has also appeared in numerous films, including Flash of Genius, The Answer Man with Jeff Daniels, Evan Almighty with Steve Carell, Because I Said So alongside Diane Keaton and Mandy Moore, Bad Santa with Billy Bob Thornton, The Pacifier, and One True Thing with Renee Zellweger and Meryl Streep.

ALSO READ: Did Lauren Graham Say Matthew Perry Was ‘Almost’ But Not ‘Technically’ A Boyfriend? Actress Clears Air

Additionally, she recently served as an executive producer and starred in the Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks. On stage, Graham showcased her talent as Miss Adelaide in the 2009 Broadway revival of the classic musical comedy Guys & Dolls. She is represented by Creative Artists Agency and Adam Kaller at Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller Gellman Meigs & Fox.

Aisling Franciosi: From The Nightingale to Game of Thrones and More

Franciosi starred in Jennifer Kent’s critically acclaimed film, The Nightingale, which won the Special Jury Prize at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. She was recently featured in God’s Creatures, an A24 psychological drama alongside Paul Mescal and Emily Watson. Her other notable credits include Netflix’s The Unforgivable opposite Sandra Bullock, the miniseries Black Narcissus for FX and BBC, the HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True, Alan Cubitt’s BAFTA-nominated BBC Two crime drama The Fall, and Game of Thrones as Lyanna Stark. Franciosi is represented by WME, United Agents, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Barry Littman at HJTH.

