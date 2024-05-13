Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Monday’s Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal a tough decision for EJ DiMera. Dr. Rolf’s DNA results confirm that Jude Brady is Nicole and Eric’s son. EJ faces a choice: tell Nicole and risk his marriage or keep the truth hidden.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Sloan warns EJ about risking his relationship by confessing to Nicole. Despite disliking Sloan’s involvement in the baby’s theft, EJ agrees to keep Nicole in the dark to protect their marriage. But there’s a risk—Nicole might reunite with Eric if she learns the truth.

EJ and Sloan strike a deal to bury the secret and ensure nobody discovers Jude’s true parentage, thinking it's the best choice for now. Meanwhile, Nicole and Eric unexpectedly encounter Leo Stark. Leo hints at the secret but remains unclear due to possible intoxication.

Kristen questions Ava about the deaths of Li Shin and Gil Carter, suspecting a connection. Evidence suggests Gil killed Li under pressure from Clyde Weston. Stephanie reunites with Bobby elsewhere, reminiscing about the past until Bobby's demeanor changes abruptly.

Jada confides in Rafe about her troubled marriage with Bobby. As their romance faces potential sabotage from Bobby, tensions rise.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, outside the grand DiMera mansion, EJ is on the phone, urging Dr. Rolf to hasten the DNA results. He's anxious to know the truth. Just after he hangs up, Sloan calls from the park, where she's with Jude. She reminds EJ of the risks involved in revealing the truth to Nicole. EJ leaves for a Mother’s Day brunch with Nicole and Holly at the Bistro.

Meanwhile, Julie visits Tom and Alice’s plaque in the Square to honor her grandmother on Mother’s Day. There, she bumps into Paulina. At first, Julie is distant, but Paulina opens up about her struggles as a mother lately. Julie assures Paulina of the love she receives from her family and friends.

Back at the DiMera mansion, Johnny talks to Sami on the phone, and then Chanel joins him, canceling Mother’s Day plans with Paulina due to anger over her leaving isolation. Johnny empathizes, understanding the strain of their family dynamics.

Sloan and Jude return home to Eric, who's shirtless and wearing an apron. He presents them with a plate of donuts as a prelude to Sloan’s first Mother’s Day breakfast. After a sweet exchange, he gifts her a necklace with a topaz pendant, symbolizing joy and good fortune.

At the Bistro, Theresa expresses her protective instincts toward Tate, causing tension when Holly arrives with EJ and Nicole. Holly and Tate exchange glances, leading Theresa to assume Tate brought Holly intentionally. Meanwhile, Nicole accuses Holly of sneaking to see Tate, leading to a heated exchange.

Chad and Thomas spend time together, reminiscing about loved ones. Julie joins them, cherishing the handmade gift from Thomas. They share a tender moment discussing family and loss.

Back at the mansion, Chanel expresses her frustrations to Johnny about her mother's interference. When Paulina arrives with soup for Chanel, tensions rise, and Chanel asks for space.

Johnny supports Chanel emotionally, assuring her of his love and commitment regardless of their circumstances. Paulina reflects on Chanel’s situation in the park, praying for the baby's health and strength.

Holly confronts her mother at the Bistro, expressing her frustrations and storming out, leaving Theresa and Tate bewildered.

