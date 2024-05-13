Star box office collections: Kavin Raj film does well with 12 Crore First Weekend in India

Tamil film Star had a good first weekend at the Indian box office. The Kavin Raj starrer coming-of-age drama grossed Rs. 11.75 crore in its first three days. Almost all of it came from the home state of Tamil Nadu while the next best contribution being from Bengaluru.

The film opened very well on Friday with Rs. 3.20 crore, of which Rs. 2.75 crore were from Tamil Nadu. The first-day numbers in Tamil Nadu were more than three times of the debut film of the two films old Kavin Raj, Dada, which opened less than Rs. 90 lakhs last year. The film saw a healthy growth of 30 per cent on Saturday. However, it stayed flat on Sunday, probably due to limited appeal outside bigger centres, which are the ones that make most of the Sunday growth. The growth on Sunday would have made the HIT verdict a lot easier, now it will depend on where the film lands today and how it sustains thereafter.

The territorial breakdown for Star at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 10.25 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.20 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.30 Cr. India Rs. 11.75 Cr.

The Tamil film industry had an awful first quarter at the box office, with no film becoming a HIT. However, the tide seems to be turning, with Ghilli (re-release) being a re-BLOCKBUSTER, Aranmanai 4 becoming a SUPER HIT and now Star is a success as well and could go on to become a HIT as well. There are some notable releases next month and then a packed second half with huge films like GOAT, Indian 2, Vetaiyan, Kanguva, etc.

