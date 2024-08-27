My Liberation Note's Son Suk Ku to lead upcoming webtoon-based sci-fi film Moonlight; Report

Son Suk Ku will be taking on a new avatar as an astronaut in the upcoming film Moonlight according to reports. The actor has been offered the lead role in the science fiction project. Over the years, the actor has impressed audiences with his versatility with projects like My Liberation Notes, A Killer Paradox and more.

On August 27, YTN reported that sector Son Suk Ku will be appearing in the upcoming movie Moonlight as the main character. The movie is based on the Naver webtoon Moon You by Cho Seok Woo. A source from the actor's side stated that they have received the offer and are positively considering it.

The webtoon Moon You is the work of Cho Seok Woo, who gained popularity through webtoons including Sound of the Heart and Jo's Area.

Kang Hyung Chul who is known for Swing Kids, Suny and more will be directing the film.

Moonlight is a science-fiction comedy film about a struggling astronaut who is left alone on the moon after an asteroid impact destroys humanity. The astronaut uses his unique sense and imagination to navigate the difficult daily life of an astronaut living on the moon. He goes about his daily life as he tries to find a way back home.

Son Suk Ku began his acting journey with the 2014 film Scarlet Innocence and also starred in Contact Point the same year. He's recognized for roles in My Liberation Notes, Be Melodramatic, D.P., and more. He has a smile that makes every fan's heart melt and eyes that can stare into one's soul. He is best known among K-drama fans for My Liberation Notes and Be Melodramatic and for his chemistry with the leading ladies Kim Ji Won and Jeon Yeo Been respectively. His scenes from the drama are always making rounds on the internet.