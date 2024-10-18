Nam Yoon Su explores complex relationships in search of meaning in Love in the Big City trailer; watch

Love in the Big City is an upcoming K-drama series that is adapted from the novel series of the same name by Park Sang Young. The show will feature various stories in different people’s lives where they navigate true love and relationships. Nam Yoon Su stars in the leading role along with others.

On October 18, 2024, the production team of Love in the Big City released the main trailer, providing more context to the story. In the video, Nam Yoon Su as Go Young can be seen getting closer to another man and developing a romantic relationship. However, their relationship faces a rocky road, and they have to overcome many hurdles. Go Young’s female friend, Mi Ae, and roommate also appear, who seem to be aware of his sexuality.

In another instance, Go Young also shares with his mom that he is in love with someone, and she looks perplexed by the revelation. The clip ends with Go Young asking his lover if he believes in undying love in this foolish world.

The plot follows the bold journey of two roommates: a gay man, Go Yeong, and a straight woman, Mi Ae. From Mi Ae’s perspective, we witness Go Yeong’s awkward yet heartfelt love story intertwined with moments of laughter, tears, and deep wounds caused by societal judgment. His mother, in denial of his sexuality, adds another layer of emotional conflict.

Go Yeong eventually experiences a unique and pure love with Gyu Ho, but circumstances force him to let go. After Gyu Ho’s departure, Go Yeong travels to Thailand with a stranger, spending a reflective monsoon vacation. As he recalls the irreplaceable memories of his past, he ultimately reaches a state of complete personal growth.

The cast includes Nam Yoon Su, Lee Soo Kyung, Jin Ho Eun, Oh Hyun Kyung, Lee Se Hee, Kwon Hyuk, Lee Hyun So, and others. The series consists of four directors: Hur Jin Ho, Hong Ji Young, Son Tae Gyum, and Kim Se In, who will be responsible for directing two episodes each. It is scheduled for 8 episodes and will be released on October 21, 2024.

