'Namjoon talk 95 percent': Problematic Men cast reunites at Jun Hyun Moo's house with BTS' RM, Ha Seokjin, and Kim Jiseok attending

On October 16, fans of the beloved variety show Problematic Men were treated to a heartwarming reunion as cast members gathered at the home of renowned TV personality Jun Hyun Moo. This nostalgic gathering brought together the likes of BTS' RM, Ha Seokjin, and Kim Jiseok, sparking excitement and joy among followers of the show.

Jun Hyun Moo took to Instagram to share moments from their cozy evening, captioning the post with a cheeky note: "A gathering at the Hyunmoo-style house. Namjoon talk 95 percent." The photos showed the group enjoying a casual meal together, dressed in comfortable attire, laughing and reminiscing about their time on Problematic Men. The dinner spread was nothing short of delightful, featuring an array of grilled meats, pizza, and traditional kimchi, highlighting the warm camaraderie that has always characterized their interactions.

The reunion comes on the heels of a recent episode of Hyunmookase, where the cast discussed their plans to visit RM, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. Ha Seokjin playfully inquired whether they would bring cameras along for the visit, to which Jun Hyun Moo humorously remarked that while they would go sans cameras, he couldn't resist the temptation to share updates on social media for some likes.

As they reminisced, they couldn't help but praise RM’s sincerity and kindness. The conversation turned nostalgic as they joked about RM’s past persona as ‘Rap Monster’, and how his leadership role has evolved over the years. Jun Hyun Moo even playfully teased RM about whether he would perform on the saxophone during their visit, reminiscent of his charming antics at Jin’s discharge celebration.

For fans, this reunion not only offered a glimpse into the personal lives of these beloved figures but also rekindled fond memories of the laughter and synergy that Problematic Men brought to the screen.

Meanwhile, RM, the leader of the globally renowned K-pop supergroup BTS is currently serving his mandatory military service while also being a part of the military band in the South Korean defense team. However, RM’s civil duties haven’t kept him away from shining as an artist. Recently, his first solo documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place premiered at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, offering fans an intimate glimpse into his life as an artist.

